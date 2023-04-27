Collum attends Paloma Community Services gala

Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Superintendent Jeff Collum recently attended the Paloma Community Services 2023 Fundraising and Scholarship Gala at the University of Central Arkansas’ (UCA) McCastlain Ballroom on April 20. Paloma Community Services, a local Hispanic nonprofit that helps bring Hispanic culture to Conway through events and provides scholarships, hosted the event and awarded nearly $60,000 in scholarships to area students.
“It was an amazing time to see several of our Hispanic students receive scholarship awards for a total of approximately $60,000,” Collum said, per a news release issued by CPSD. “The Paloma Organization does an outstanding job of closing the gap for students financially who wish to attend higher education institutions.”
At the April 20 event, Collum met with Mexican Consulate Carlos Giralt-Cabrales and El Salvador Consulate Alba Mercedes Lopez de Argueta. Both were on hand to celebrate the students’ accomplishments.
The City of Conway Diversity and Economic Development Council posted an image of the list of Paloma Community Services scholarship winners for 2023. The list includes:
Ivan Alfonso Munoz-Castaneda.
Per previous reporting in the Log Cabin Democrat, Alvarez, a student at Vilonia High School, recently earned Arkansas’ Global Seal of Biliteracy. The co-founder of Paloma Community Services, Francisco Yanez, won the Business Executive of the Year award from the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce in 2022.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
