Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Superintendent Jeff Collum presented board members with his first report on Tuesday night at CPSD’s July Board of Education meeting. Collum, who updated board members on preparations ahead of the start of school in August, officially started the position on July 1.
“It’s a privilege to be here and I’m excited about getting this school year started,” Collum said to board members.
In his report, Collum noted that CPSD is preparing to close out its fiscal year and that the district will likely have about $4 million in unused funds from the district’s annual budget that will be moved into CPSD’s building fund. The significant amount of extra money is due to a variety of factors, most notably savings the district gained due to the fact CPSD only had on-site instruction four days a week last year in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Collum said.
After the meeting, Collum told the Log Cabin Democrat he enjoyed his first board meeting.
“I love the engagement of the board,” Collum said. “These guys ask very intelligent questions. They want the facts and the truth to help us plan on how to get the fall [school year] going again successfully. I feel like we had good conversations tonight and the board is in a good spot.”
CPSD Student Services Director Joel Linn also gave board members a report on a variety of topics, including the district’s School Health Index.
Every year, each CPSD campus is required to self-rate itself on a variety of factors involving overall campus health. As previously reported in the Log Cabin, three district campuses rated themselves in the “needs work” category, including Marguerite Vann Elementary, Simon Middle School and Bob Courtway Middle School. Linn said schools will use their scores to partner with the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) to work on strategies to address areas in need of improvement.
Linn also updated board members on COVID-19 policies the district is expected to use in August. While CPSD is unable to institute a mask mandate due to a state law passed by the 93rd General Assembly in the spring, some policies the district instituted last year will remain, Linn said.
Positive COVID-19 cases will continue to be reported to the ADH and non-vaccinated students and staff who are found to be a close contact to someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus will have to quarantine for seven days, Linn said. Vaccinated staff and students don’t have to follow quarantine rules.
Linn also encouraged parents to let the district know if their child is vaccinated against COVID-19. Doing so, Linn said, will make it easier for the district to handle identifying close contacts of students and staff who test positive for the coronavirus.
In a final piece of news from Tuesday’s meeting, board members approved resolutions to renew contracts with two companies who provide CPSD with food services and event audio assistance. The two resolutions were part of the unanimously-consent agenda.
The CPSD Board of Education will meet again on Aug. 10 at 6 p.m., just six days ahead of the first day of school.
