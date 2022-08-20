Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Superintendent Jeff Collum’s first year at the helm of CPSD, its 16 campuses, more than 1,200 staff and almost 10,000 students was unlike any other first year at a district he’s experienced before.
The superintendent, who has served in the same position at two other districts in Arkansas and Texas, told the Log Cabin Democrat in an interview last week at CPSD headquarters on Prince Street, that his first year was full of challenges, including the ever-evolving coronavirus pandemic and grappling with students returning to the classroom, some for the first time in more than a year.
“I don’t guess I would have assumed how big of a challenge it would’ve been to navigate the school year,” Collum said, referencing what he expected before his first year as superintendent started last summer. “Just to be completely honest, it was a huge task.”
One of the toughest challenges for Collum – and every educator last year – was the coronavirus pandemic. Instituting a “red light” policy from day one to guide district decisions on masking, quarantining and other health-related matters, Collum said the system worked despite being stretched, and changed over time as state health guidance changed and the COVID-19 case numbers of the district went up and down.
“[The red light policy] helped us keep a grasp on where numbers were, what the data was telling us about positive cases and what we needed to do,” Collum said. “It got us through a season.”
Getting “through a season” that evolved and extended much longer than anyone wanted or expected it to was an accomplishment in and of itself, Collum added.
“[A significant accomplishment last year was] surviving the year and still being able to come back and be optimistic about [the belief] that we can have a thriving, great school year [this year],” Collum said.
Despite the challenges of his first year, Collum looks at the lessons he and other CPSD leaders learned as a moment of growth that did yield many instances of success.
“[CPSD] had pockets of excellence last year,” Collum said, referencing Carolyn Lewis Elementary’s selection as a National Blue Ribbon School last September. “We had a National Blue Ribbon School. We had teachers recognized on state and national levels. We had really great things happening in a challenging season.”
As his first school year wound down and Collum entered his first full summer of preparation for the new year, he took up another effort, joining the Arkansas School Safety Commission as a non-voting content expert member in June. Appointed to the commission by Chair Cheryl May in the aftermath of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 students and two teachers were killed, Collum serves on the commission’s Audits, Emergency Operation Plans and Drills subcommittee. Describing school safety as “near and dear” to his heart, Collum said the commission is working on a variety of levels to address safety and specifically mentioned funding that schools will be able to use to make safety improvements.
“The grind work is [figuring out how] we link funding to what really needs to happen,” Collum said. “We have to make sure that we’re getting done what we really need to do with school safety.”
Even as Collum and the commission continues to work to finalize its recommendations before an October deadline to file a final report to the governor, funding has already been approved for school safety. Last week, state legislators met at the special session of the 93rd General Assembly and approved $50 million in funding to support school safety grants. Collum told the Log Cabin that CPSD is already planning proposals for funding to enhance campus safety, specifically regarding increasing the number of school resource officers (SROs) on district campuses.
“[SROs] are the gatekeepers to school safety,” Collum said.
Looking ahead at the next year and beyond, Collum said his focus is on advancing and propelling forward students in the district who now have a “COVID mark” on their education. On a district level, Collum said his focus is on CPSD’s “FATE.”
FATE, the acronym Collum uses to reference district facilities, academics, technology and extracurricular activities, is an area he frequently keeps track of in determining future goals.
Overall, Collum believes CPSD’s facilities are top notch, with a renovation winding down at Carl Stuart Middle School. Referencing the need to begin to consider a solution to addressing Conway Junior High School’s capacity issues, Collum said that’s a target he and the board have begun discussions on eventually addressing.
In academics, CPSD has to close the gap on lower test scores they noticed in the 2021-22 school year, Collum said. Adding that getting students back in a regular routine will yield higher levels of instruction and learning, Collum said it’ll be just as important to get teachers back in a routine.
Technology remains a moving target for Collum and he said the district is setting targets for technological equipment they’d like to invest in. Lastly, Collum said extracurricular activities are part of the district’s plan to keep students plugged in and increase academic results, referencing the over 30 different student organizations available for CPSD students to get engaged in.
Thinking back on the challenges and lessons he learned in his first year as superintendent, Collum said he’s ready for a return to normal and to move the district farther forward.
“This year will be what I thought last year was going to be,” Collum said.
