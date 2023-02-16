Collum, Naylor apologize for handling of Black History month T-shirts

Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Superintendent Jeff Collum apologized to members of the Conway community at Tuesday night’s school board meeting for the district’s handling of a situation last week regarding the use of Black History month T-shirts by athletic coaches. Collum said he “made a mistake” and that the district “messed up.”
As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, Collum issued a directive to pause the wearing of the T-shirts last week after “inquiries were made after a sporting event about coaching attire and policies pertaining to them,” a letter Collum addressed to the community and provided to the Log Cabin on Monday read. The T-shirts, worn by the coaching staff of the Conway High School (CHS) women’s basketball team at a game on Feb. 7, read “Celebrate Black History” and included the Wampus Cat logo in red, green and yellow.
The decision to issue the directive led to significant backlash in the days following, and the district reassured team coaches the T-shirts were “appropriate and absolutely allowable” at a meeting on Friday, an email written by Assistant Superintendent for Administrative Services Jason Black and addressed to Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach LaShanta Johnson read. Additionally, Johnson’s report that Black mentioned at a meeting examples of “‘atheists’ wanting us to wear a shirt or needing a plan of action if the ‘Satanic Coalition’ wants us to represent them” as reasons for the pause drew criticism. Black, however, in a later email to Johnson on Friday, wrote that “this brief piece of discussion is being utilized out of context.”
“It is abundantly clear that there was a mistake made to question the T-shirts but to insinuate that there was a comparison of black history T-shirts to the Satanic Coalition is not close to being accurate,” Black wrote. “The Satanic Coalition discussion was referring to a request that was made this year by the Satanic Coalition organization to help with athletic initiatives. This was mentioned to help validate the need to have more discussion regarding allowable initiatives with the input of our coaches.”
On Tuesday night, Collum explained the timeline of events regarding the shirts and said that taking time to pause to gather information “is not a negative thing and I think that should be allowed,” adding that “it shows patience and tolerance for everyone.” Collum said district officials held three meetings between the time he was first approached about the shirts on Wednesday morning and the time that officials resolved to allow the shirts “by Friday at 4 p.m.” Collum said it was “unfortunate” that a “misunderstanding with internal staff with an internal discussion” led to the “barrage that followed chocked-full with false information [and] some bits and pieces of truth” through the media and on social media.
“I want to apologize to the board, I want to apologize to this community and I want to apologize to every student-athlete and coach that we have,” Collum said. “I am very sorry for any hurt, confusion or misunderstanding this has caused in this community. It’s never my intention, and for that, I’m truly sorry.”
In additional remarks, Collum said the district “will do better” and that he loves the district students and “we’ll prove it, not with words, with actions.”
Board member David Naylor said he attended the Feb. 7 basketball game and was approached by someone at the game about the district’s policies regarding coaching attire. While saying he had no problem with the T-shirts and thought “they’re great,” Naylor said he called Collum on Wednesday and passed along the inquiry he received at the game. Naylor said he told Collum on the phone call that his passing along the inquiry had “nothing to do with the message on the shirt” and he wanted to know if coaches can wear attire besides blue, white and gray. Describing the suggestion as a “stupid mistake,” Naylor said he suggested “we may need to halt this until the board gets together.”
Naylor said he talked with Collum on Friday and the superintendent notified him that the situation regarding the shirts had “escalated” and he told Collum the district needed to “de-escalate” it.
“This is on me,” Naylor said. “I’m the one that said we may need to pause until we can get together and figure out this policy. I’m going to own that. It was a stupid decision [and] I have to be better.”
Naylor also insisted he is not racist and reiterated that he supported the shirts.
“You can call me lots of things,” Naylor said. “You can say, ‘Dr. Naylor, this was stupid,’ and I’ll agree with you. But now, if you call me a racist, I’m not going to agree with that,” later adding that he feels “bad” because of the way the situation “escalated.”
Board President Andre’ Acklin said the situation regarding the T-shirts was a symptom of something deeper and came about because of several issues the district has considered in recent months.
“If you think this is about a T-shirt, you’re sadly mistaken,” Acklin said. “It’s bigger than a T-shirt.”
Acklin called for everyone to “be better” and told the board that they had to let Collum be the superintendent and let him “be who he is supposed to be.” Adding that he’s getting “tired and worn out over all these issues,” Acklin said that as a board member, he wants “kids to be learning” and “teachers to be teaching,” adding that he wants to “just get back to what we were doing” prior to the issues brought up in recent months.
Other board members also took time to address the situation. Trip Leach said he reached out to Collum after the situation ended as he didn’t know it was taking place and he thought Collum’s plan to issue an apology was “very appropriate,” adding that “the shirts are great,” he loves them and he’s willing to buy one. Jason Sandefer said he’d also buy a shirt, while Bill Milburn said he has two great-granddaughters who are black and he hopes that his “service here will make the school better for every child, including my great-grandchildren.”
During the patrons comments portion of Tuesday’s meeting, eight speakers took time to address the board about the district’s response to the T-shirts. Leona Walton, a 2023 Conway Public Schools Foundation Hall of Honor inductee and one of the first students to integrate into CPSD in 1968, described her experience in 1974 as a senior at CHS. In celebration of Black History Week, the precursor to Black History Month, Walton said she put up posters around CHS to celebrate Black history. Due to the presence of the words “Black Panther Party” on one of the posters, Walton said CHS’ then-principal took the poster down and “destroyed it.”
Describing her following interaction with the principal at the time as having “a few words,” Walton said the principal suspended her from CHS for three days due to her disagreement with them, adding “I stood up for myself.”
“I guess my principal thought, like the [present] Conway School Board thinks, he was doing what was best for all of the students without considering all of the students,” Walton said, later asking board members to “please stick to the matters that you should be attending to,” identifying them as “the education of our children, support of our teachers and our staff.”
“We will not give up this fight,” Walton said. “We will lift every voice, we will sing a song full of faith, we have come over a way that with tears have been water. LaShanta [Johnson], you hang in there. God of our weary years, the same God of our silent tears, keep a shadow beneath our hand [and] may we forever stand true to our God and true to our native land.”
Conway resident Tremayne Harris told board members that while many of them might identify as Christians, “the things you all do don’t exemplify Christians.”
“Jesus only tells us to do two things, love him and love our brother as our self,” Harris said. “But [in] the decisions you all make, you don’t see us as brothers [or] black and white brothers. You see us as black people. If you see us the way you see yourselves, you would treat us the way you treat the volleyball team and other school teams that wear breast cancer awareness shirts. We see the picture and we understand. At the end of the day, we want to be treated the same way you want to be treated.”
Later, Harris asked the board members when they last “ate at a Black person’s house.”
“How can you understand us, relate to us, know what our plight is and how we feel, if you don’t make any effort?” Harris asked. “You’re on a school board representing Black people, but you’ve never had dinner with any of them.”
Later in the meeting, Milburn and Sandefer asked Harris to name a day and time and they’d be happy to have dinner with him.
Joyce Jones said “history is not there for you to like or dislike, it is there for you to learn from your mistakes so things will not be repeated,” and Jones asked board members to raise their hands if they didn’t know about the “activities or mandates” set forward by the district last week regarding the T-shirts. Three board members, Leach, Linda Hargis and Milburn, raised their hands.
Margaret Jones, a Conway resident since 1979 with two sons who attended CPSD, said she signed up to speak on Tuesday to express her gratitude to the school board and Collum for their “dedication and direction to lead and guide Conway schools to be the best they can be [and] to serve every student in our system.”
“I appreciate your willingness to serve and I trust your ability to live up to your public statements of service to all students for the best outcome for all,” Jones said.
In other news at Tuesday’s meeting, Collum recognized Jim Stone Elementary School fourth grader Genesis Alvarado as CPSD’s IMPACT Student Recognition award recipient for February. Jim Stone Elementary math teacher Abby Roberts described Alvarado as a “model student” in academics and her ability to build relationships with others on campus.
“She looks around and sees what needs to be done and does whatever she can to meet that need,” Roberts said in a short video about Alvarado played at the meeting.
Born in Arkansas to parents originally born in Honduras, Alvarado first started at CPSD in kindergarten and didn’t speak english, Jim Stone Elementary Principal Mark Lewis said at Tuesday night’s meeting. In third grade ACT Aspire testing, Alvarado received “exceeding” scores in english, math, reading and science, and she is now part of the school’s Pinnacle Gifted and Talented Program.
“It was unanimous building-wide on who needed to represent us for the IMPACT award,” Lewis said.
In addition to the recognition, Alvarado led the board meeting room in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance to start Tuesday’s meeting.
Other pieces of business to note from Tuesday’s meeting include:
Board members approved the district’s consent agenda, including the revisions board members discussed in January regarding the record retention and destruction and video surveillance policies. The revisions state that the district will keep all videos associated with active investigations “until the conclusion or resolution of any such investigations,” per meeting agenda documents.
Board members approved CPSD’s proposed budget of expenditures for the 2024-2025 school election year. First Security Beardsley President Scott Beardsley described the process as “the most non-controversial” agenda item board members would consider that night. The millage on the budget hasn’t changed from previous years and remains at 38.1 mills. Every year, the board is required to present its millage to voters.
HCJ CPAs & Advisors Certified Public Accountant Mark Glover presented CPSD’s audit report for the 2021-2022 fiscal year on Tuesday night. The report came back clean and the district received a “favorable opinion,” Glover said. Acklin said “we like clean audits,” in response to the report. After Glover’s presentation, board members approved the report.
Per Collum, enrollment at CPSD is up by seven since last week for a total of 9,893 students in the district.
Board members approved 38 resignations and five elections. 23 of the resignations were retirements.
Board members will meet again for their next meeting on March 14 at 6 p.m. in the CPSD Administration Building Board Room. Before then, the board has training in Plano, Texas, March 2-4, the Conway Public Schools Foundation Hall of Honor Gala on March 7 at 7 p.m. at CHS and a school board luncheon at Sallie Cone Preschool Center on March 10 at 11:30 a.m.
