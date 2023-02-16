Collum, Naylor apologize for handling of Black History month T-shirts

Conway Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Collum (left) and Jim Stone Elementary School Principal Mark Lewis (right) present Jim Stone fourth grader Genesis Alvarado with the district’s IMPACT Student Recognition award.

 Submitted photo

Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Superintendent Jeff Collum apologized to members of the Conway community at Tuesday night’s school board meeting for the district’s handling of a situation last week regarding the use of Black History month T-shirts by athletic coaches. Collum said he “made a mistake” and that the district “messed up.”

As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, Collum issued a directive to pause the wearing of the T-shirts last week after “inquiries were made after a sporting event about coaching attire and policies pertaining to them,” a letter Collum addressed to the community and provided to the Log Cabin on Monday read. The T-shirts, worn by the coaching staff of the Conway High School (CHS) women’s basketball team at a game on Feb. 7, read “Celebrate Black History” and included the Wampus Cat logo in red, green and yellow.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

