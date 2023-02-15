Over three months on since the Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board of Education decided to pass two policies regarding the use of bathrooms by transgender students and the rooming of transgender students on overnight trips, CPSD Superintendent Jeff Collum told the Log Cabin Democrat in an interview in January that he hopes the debate regarding the policies’ merits, “whether we agree or disagree,” maintains “the heart and the mission of serving our students.”
“Being one of the first, if not the first, to get out and address those issues and policies definitely drew a lot of attention,” Collum said, referencing the fact that CPSD is the first district in the state to pass policies on those topics. “We also learned a lot about our community and where we stand on those issues … I think it’s very clear there are some very strong disagreements about those policies and we’ve heard that.”
Collum’s remark about being the first to address the issues and the challenges it has brought the district is similar to one he made last September. At a school board work session, Collum warned board members that being the first district to consider the policies meant a challenge of setting precedent awaited.
“Being at the forefront has its challenges,” Collum said at the work session. “One of the things you always want to look at is setting precedent. Do you want to be the first one to set a precedent? Do you want to be the first one to try a court case? Do you want to be the first one to try to figure it out? That’s the challenge.”
After that work session, board members went on to pass the policies in October. An intense debate followed within the community and CPSD received significant media attention. The Faulkner County Coalition for Social Justice described the policies as “anti-trans” and activists interrupted the November school board meeting to protest the policies. At that meeting, the Conway Police Department arrested three protestors from Little Rock, Mayflower and Bentonville. Collum said the work of a district and board is to make “the best possible” judgement regarding policy discussions.
“Rarely are you going to find a place where you can make everyone happy,” Collum said. “I think what you aim for is how can we address this and continue to move forward and do the best possible. But I don’t think you’re ever going to make any policy that’s going to make every person completely happy.”
In the aftermath of the board’s decision to pass the policies, the additional public scrutiny led to several instances in which misinformation spread around the community, Collum said, adding that the district is working hard to make sure they’re getting information out “and putting the facts on the table.”
“Through this process of the elevation of some of the contentious discussions, it brought a lot of things to the table of how are things being communicated,” Collum said. “And when someone gets a piece of misinformation, how can we help manage that? When things are calm and quiet and there’s not really a lot of things on the radar, you don’t learn that. You may not learn that because it doesn’t elevate when there’s a lot of people looking at things and going ‘why are they doing that?’ I don’t think they’ve had that level of discussion before.”
To combat misinformation, Collum said CPSD is prioritizing transparency, adding that he wants the public to “understand what the transparency efforts have been and what we’re going to continue to have.” In recent months, CPSD has started live-streaming board meetings, a decision Collum described as a “big move forward.” The public responded to that move positively, Collum said. More than 1,400 viewers tuned in to the December board meeting livestream on YouTube.
In January, board members revised the district’s email retention policy to 30 days, a move that Collum said came after discussions regarding how best to respond to the high number Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests the district has received in recent months. In the decades prior to his tenure, Collum said CPSD received about 3-5 total FOIA requests. In a 90-day period this past fall, CPSD received 100.
The previous policy, which set no clear timetable for how long emails should be kept, hadn’t been changed for 15 years. Collum said the discussions regarding the policies centered on balancing several responsibilities: the legal requirement to fulfill FOIA requests, the duty as a district to maintain transparency with the public and a need to be “effective and efficient in our operations.”
“I look at the things that have been done [to be transparent] and I ask the question – because [transparency] is very important to me – what else can we do?” Collum said. “We’re doing more than [the district] has ever done. We’ve just got some contentious issues that have not been discussed at this level before.”
Ultimately, Collum said he has a desire to build more trust with the community after the events of the last several months. He’s “hopeful” the district can win back the people who have been upset by recent decisions, but he doesn’t think they can be “completely” won back. In the meantime, however, he said that the district’s effort is “being willing to have the conversation about [trust] and recognize if there is distrust, we do have to honor that and respect that.”
Adding that the district isn’t hiding from the media or the public, Collum said the time is now to start mending the relationships that have soured in recent months, and with consistency in transparency, he believes the district can garner the trust of community members again.
“Let’s start mending the relationships,” Collum said. “We don’t agree on some things, [but] we’re trying to be very transparent [and] I think we’re showing the effort.”
In the January interview, Collum also took time to discuss a variety of new district initiatives and focuses. He said the district is pushing forward with new reading initiatives to help raise reading scores for students, a metric the district struggled in in the recent Arkansas Department of Education district report cards. Per previous reporting in the Log Cabin, over 31 percent of students in the district are “in need of support” in reading based off of last year’s test scores. Overall, seven district schools received “C” ratings on their report cards, while one school received a “D” rating.
“You’ve got to start really early [in reading],” Collum said. “If you want kids to be on level by third grade, that starts at home even before pre-K.”
To facilitate that exposure to reading at a young, Collum said CPSD is working on “getting books in kids’ hands” so vocabulary exposure can start at pre-K and before.
Additionally, the district is working on starting a program that will allow volunteers to come into district classrooms and work one-on-one with students in need of help. Discussed at January’s board meeting by board member Linda Hargis, the program will start at Theodore Jones Elementary. That program, and other instructional strategies implemented uniformly across all the district’s campuses, are the key to addressing academic deficiencies, Collum said.
“We’re not delivering instruction in silos,” Collum said. “We have a consistent plan across the district to serve all of the kids within every school.”
Coming out of the coronavirus pandemic, Collum said the district is no longer looking backward, adding that district-wide, CPSD is seeing gaps in “reading, attention and behavior.”
“Where we see gaps and we see deficits, we have to have a laser focus on going in and making sure we’re closing the gaps for those kids,” Collum said. “We’ve seen the data and we know that we’ve got some deficits. Now, we need to get laser focused on going in and helping fix that.”
Reading, specifically at the third grade level, isn’t only on CPSD’s radar. Improving third-grade reading scores is a target of new Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ education legislation, Arkansas LEARNS.
“That is great to hear that you have a governor that sees that and that’s the goal that she wants to set for the state,” Collum said. “We’re having that conversation at the district level and we’re gonna fall right in line with that.”
Collum also discussed his desire to build more relationships with community partners, saying that Conway has “outstanding community partners” and that CPSD wants “to begin to tap into those resources.” Referencing the new Arkansas Manufacturing Workforce Training Center that is set to be built at Central Landing in Conway, Collum said that resources like that are critical for student success and that the center could provide career pathways for students after graduation.
In a final area to note, Collum said the district has an important decision looming regarding how to expand on space at Conway Junior High School. Discussions are still being had and the district hasn’t decided whether it wants to overhaul the current facility and expand it or attempt to tackle building a brand-new school. The decision district officials ultimately make on CJHS will determine whether they’ll expand on their current career and technical education facilities, Collum said.
