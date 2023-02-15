Over three months on since the Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board of Education decided to pass two policies regarding the use of bathrooms by transgender students and the rooming of transgender students on overnight trips, CPSD Superintendent Jeff Collum told the Log Cabin Democrat in an interview in January that he hopes the debate regarding the policies’ merits, “whether we agree or disagree,” maintains “the heart and the mission of serving our students.”

“Being one of the first, if not the first, to get out and address those issues and policies definitely drew a lot of attention,” Collum said, referencing the fact that CPSD is the first district in the state to pass policies on those topics. “We also learned a lot about our community and where we stand on those issues … I think it’s very clear there are some very strong disagreements about those policies and we’ve heard that.”

