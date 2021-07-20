Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Superintendent Jeff Collum released a video message to district families on Friday to mark one month until district campuses start the 2021-22 school year. Released to CPSD’s website and social media channels, Collum’s message struck a hopeful tone after a year-and-a-half fraught with challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“[The 2020-21] school year may have been one of the most challenging years we’ve seen in education,” Collum said. “But everything we learned will help us moving forward.”
With no virtual option available to district families in the fall and several weeks of steadily rising COVID-19 case numbers in Arkansas, Collum attempted to reassure parents who still felt unsure about sending their children back into the district’s classrooms.
“There will be state guidance and recommendations the district will follow,” Collum said. “Our Conway school board and district leaders will always monitor circumstances in our area and be prepared to adapt when necessary.”
Collum also discussed how he and his family have settled into Conway, having moved to the city just two months ago.
“We’ve enjoyed getting out and about this summer,” Collum said. “My boys are really enjoying getting to know friends and seeing the city.”
With school just a month away, Collum said CPSD will start sharing more specific information about the upcoming school year over the next “several weeks,” encouraging parents to check the district’s website and social media channels for new updates.
For Collum, the 2021-22 school year is about student success on a variety of fronts in the aftermath of a school year which could have led to learning gaps for many students.
CPSD’s goal for the 2021-22 school year is to “maximize student success academically, socially and emotionally, while always striving to maintain vital health and safety measures,” Collum said.
Collum ended his message signaling a need for a school year of positivity, adding that he can’t wait to get students back on campus for his first year at helm of CPSD.
“My hope is that we will give our kids and our staff a school year with a positive focus,” Collum said. “Conway Schools is a great place to be and this is going to be a great school year.”
The 2021-22 school year starts on Aug. 16.
For more information on the upcoming school year at CPSD, visit www. conwayschools.org.
