The Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board of Education will introduce six new additions to the district’s leadership team at the board’s July meeting on Tuesday. This month’s meeting, a week later than usual, is just over a month before classes begin on Aug. 21.
Superintendent Jeff Collum will introduce the six additions during his monthly report. Additions to the leadership team include:
Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Megan Duncan.
Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services Andy Ashley.
Assistant Superintendent of Personnel Karen Lasker.
Director of Safety and Security Eric King.
Director of Academic Support and Innovative Projects Paula Harris.
Public Relations Coordinator Kaitlyn Ryals.
Lasker is a longtime employee of CPSD, having first joined the district in 2010. In addition to her new assistant superintendent role, Lasker serves as the director of staff recruitment and student services.
Additionally, Collum will update board members on the district’s school safety grant and recognize nine employees, as well as school principals.
Board members will also hear a presentation on ClassWallet, a purchasing program used by a collection of school districts around the state. Lasker will present the district’s Teacher and Administrator Recruitment and Retention Plan, while Duncan, Harris and CPSD Director of Programs and Accountability Tammy Woosley will present a student academic achievement report.
Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the administration building on Prince Street. All board meetings are open to the public. Overflow seating will be available in the Conway High School Lecture Hall. Two days after Tuesday’s meeting, board members will have a work session at the Winthrop Rockefeller Institute on July 20. The board’s next monthly meeting is set for Aug. 8.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the
cabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.