The Planning Commission helped pave the way for Conway to get an Olive Garden after approving a sign variance during its regular meeting Monday.
City Planner James Walden said Olive Garden was requesting a 300-square-foot, 75-foot tall off-premise interstate sign. Walden explained the size was within guidelines. The only reason a variance was warranted was because the sign would be located “off premises,” near the north driveway of Hank’s Fine Furniture. The restaurant is planned for the lot to the south of Hank’s Fine Furniture.
“The code permits [a sign] up to 300 square feet and 75 feet tall,” Walden said. “This would allow [the petitioner] to have better visibility toward Oak Street, which is the reason for the request.”
Erin Boen, who owns Boen/Kemp Construction in Fayetteville, made the request.
“To say that I’ve been working on an Olive Garden in this town for a long time is an understatement,” Boen told the commission. “I’ve been all over the board with it. I finally got them to where we need them.”
He said the sign would be erected “in a flower bed” between Hank’s Fine Furniture and Napa’s Auto Parts.
““This will maximize our visibility. We want people to know where it’s at.” Boen said. “They [Olive Garden] are the sleeping giant. They are a very well run operation.”
He told commissioners a design from civil engineer Eric Richardson is expected to come in around May 20. He said getting the sign variance was crucial to be able to bring Olive Garden to Conway.
““This is very critical to get this deal done and finalize and get the Olive Garden done in Conway,” Boen said. ““We’re real excited about it.”
The request passed with no opposition.
After the vote, Boen said: “You just got an Olive Garden.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.