The Faulkner County Election Commission voted to correct the order of District 13 Justice of the Peace candidates on the ballots during an emergency called meeting Wednesday.
Democrat Allison Vetter and Republican Jake Moss are running for the seat. Vetter’s name was supposed to appear in position one in the race on the ballot. When the commission and the candidates reviewed the sample ballot a month ago before sending them off to get printed, it was correct.
Somehow the order of the names in that race got switched.
Attorney Andrea Woods, who represented Vetter in the matter, told commissioners it was imperative to correct the problem.
“Absentee ballots are especially important in this election,” Woods said. “It’s not a harmless error. Don’t let any erroneous ballots be mailed beyond today.”
The commission voted unanimously Wednesday to cease mailing out the ballots in District 13 with the error. They will resume mailing ballots with that race as soon as the correction is made.
The commission also voted unanimously to change the electronic ballots – the machines used in early voting and on Election Day – to have the correct order.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Vetter told the Log Cabin Democrat that although she was disappointed the mistake happened, she was pleased the commission immediately took action to correct the problems before any more incorrect ballots were mailed.
As of Wednesday, Faulkner County had mailed more than 2,000 absentee ballots, of which around 280 included District 13.
The commission said those ballots will still be counted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.