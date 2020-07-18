The Faulkner County Election Commission discussed voting locations and hiring another worker during a called meeting Wednesday.
The commission decided to consider the Agape Community Temple of Servants church as a possible venue for voting this fall. The church is located on Ingram Street in Conway.
When referring to this church’s location, Commission chair Paul Foster said: “I think there’s a lot of people in that area that would come and vote.”
Members of the commission plan to visit the church to see if it is a feasible venue for voting.
Besides discussing voting locations, the commission also discussed absentee ballots, which are given to people who are unwilling or unable to vote in-person. The commission noted it expects more absentee ballots in the upcoming election than in previous ones.
In other business, the commission discussed hiring a part-time worker to assist with the election process.
To explain why he is a proponent of this hire, Foster said the election commissioners cannot talk to each other outside of a public forum.
“If we come in and work in the same office, we can’t even talk to each other,” Foster said. “The whole system is designed for someone else to do the work, and then we supervise them.”
The funding for the part-time position is already in the budget, and the commission is interested in having the part-time worker start work in August.
At the end of the meeting, the commission announced there will be free COVID-19 testing at the Don Owen Sports Complex from 3-8 p.m. on July 20. It is a drive-thru event, so participants will not have to leave their cars. This event will be hosted by the Faulkner County Health Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.