The Arkansas Department of Health Minority Health Commission (AMHC) will host its State of Minority Health from 6-8:30 p.m. April 20.
“The State of Minority Health Post Covid – Reflecting on the Past, Preparing for the Future” will be a virtual event featuring a panel of state and national leaders. It will be live-streamed from the William J. Clinton Library and Museum in Little Rock.
Brookshield Laurent, D.O., New York Institute of Technology – College of Medicine’s Executive Director for The Delta Population Health Institute, and Bala Simon, M.D., DrPH, ADH Deputy Chief Medical Officer, will moderate panels that will focus on a retrospective of the pandemic’s effect on minority communities.
An additional panel will deliberate what steps can be taken to ensure the health and well-being of these communities, moving forward. Its panelists will include Anthony Fletcher, M.D., CHI St. Vincent Cardiologist, Sheldon Riklon, M.D., University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Marshallese Family Physician, Eddie Ochoa, M.D., Arkansas Children’s Hospital Hispanic Pediatrician, Yolanda Lawson, M.D., National Medical Association president-elect, and Craig Wilson, J.D., Arkansas Center for Health Improvement Health Policy Director.
Attendees can register for the event by visiting https://bit.ly/SOMH2023. Registration ends on April 20th. For more information, call the Arkansas Minority Health Commission office at 501.686.2720.
The AMHC’s mission is to ensure all minority Arkansans equitable access to preventative health care and to seek ways to promote health and prevent diseases and conditions that are prevalent among minority populations. AMHC strives to be a catalyst in bridging the gap in the health status of the minority population and that of the majority population of Arkansas. For more information about AMHC, visit www.arminorityhealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.