The Faulkner County Budget and Finance Committee met Monday evening to further discuss the 2023 budget for Faulkner County.
Changes were made from the 2022 budget in many of the departments throughout the county that were discussed on Monday with some increasing their budgets and others having a cut in their budget.
The county judge’s office saw an increase of nearly $133,145 in its budget with a total budget of $846,320.35 compared to $713,175.44 in 2022. Most of the increase in the budget came from “other professional services” and building and improvements.
The Faulkner County health insurance budget saw an increase of $150,000 coming from a $100,000 increase in health insurance claims and a $50,000 increase in health insurance admin fees. The total budget for 2023 sits at $4,478,029.
The county clerk’s office saw a decrease in its budget by about $1,346. Some of the cuts in the budget come from cuts in the salaries for part-time employees, overtime pay, supplies and utilities.
The Election/VR budget also saw a cut of $194,556.31 in its 2023 budget from the previous year’s budget.
The maintenance budget for Faulkner County saw an increase of $28,262.46 compared to the budget in 2022. More than $15,866 of that increase came from an increase in full-time salaries.
The Faulkner County IT Department got $29,909.28 dollars added to its 2023 budget with $17,215 of it coming from salaries for full-time employees which include the IT Director, the IT Network Administrator and the IT Coordinator.
The county road 2023 budget was cut by nearly $551,924 with most of the budget cuts coming from over a million dollars cut from the capital outlay budget. The county road sales tax budget was also cut by $886,736 with most of the cuts coming from cuts in its supply budget, but it had an increase in its vehicle budget.
The Faulkner County Library saw an increase in its 2023 budget by 89,726.36. Its 2023 budget sits at $2,609,604.80 compared to $2,782,950.93 in 2022.
The Faulkner County City Attorney office saw a $11,278.43 increase in its 2023 budget. Part of that increase comes from a $5,036.63 increase in the legal assistant/secretary salary.
The teen court budget for 2023 saw a decrease of $1,500.44 while the budget for the juvenile court saw a decrease of 15,272.40.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
