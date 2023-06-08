The Faulkner County Quorum Court Budget and Finance Committee discussed American Recuse Plan (ARP) funding for Deliver Hope during its regular meeting Tuesday.
Deliver Hope is a nonprofit based in Conway that aims to help at-risk and under-served youth in central Arkansas and beyond.
The nonprofit began in 2013 serving young people in the local jail, and has helped to reduce the number of juveniles in the local jail by 57 percent from 2015 to 2019.
“Emotional counseling is literally saving the lives of teenagers in the cities that we live in,” Micah Ribbing, Deliver Hope executive director, said Tuesday. “We exist to empower them so they excel despite the disadvantages that they’ve been given.”
Deliver Hope applied for $100,000 in ARP funding with the Quorum Court in order to hire more people to the organization’s staff in order to connect with more at-risk youth throughout central Arkansas and to help fund other programs for the organization.
Ribbing told the committee Tuesday that the funding will be able to help Deliver Hope for two years, but she is confident that the organization will be able to get matching funds that will allow the funding to go on for even longer.
Deliver Hope previously came before the Courts and Public Safety Committee at the March meeting where it was met with overwhelming support from the committee members and was approved to be move to the Budget and Finance Committee by an unanimous vote.
“I am in full support of this,” Justice Jerry Boyer, who died early last week, said at the March meeting.
The Budget and Finance Committee members, whom Boyer was a member of before his passing, approved Deliver Hope’s application to be moved to the full court by an unanimous vote.
Committee members also approved:
An appropriation for law enforcement officer salary stipends of $5,000 for the county’s last eligible full-time law enforcement officer in accordance with Act 224 of the 2022 Fiscal Session of the Arkansas legislature.
An appropriation for full-time county officials and employees of the assessor’s office in accordance with Act 357 of the 2023 Fiscal Session of the Arkansas legislature.
Committee chair Tyler Lachowsky concluded the Tuesday meeting with an acknowledgment of the passing of Justice Boyer.
“We will miss Justice Boyer,” he said. “He was our most senior member on this committee and provided a lot of insight, a lot of knowledge and a lot of experience to this committee.”
The Courts and Public Safety Committee Meeting were supposed to meet Tuesday but, due to Justice Boyer’s passing and other members of the committee being unable to attend the meeting, the court didn’t have enough members to vote on any ordinances. The meeting will be rescheduled for another day.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
