The Faulkner County Quorum Court Courts and Public Safety Committee discussed American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding for Deliver Hope during its regular meeting Tuesday.
Deliver Hope is a nonprofit based in Conway that aims to help at-risk and under-served youth in central Arkansas and beyond.
Began in 2013 serving young people in the local jail, Deliver Hope helped to reduce the number of juveniles in the local jail by 57 percent from 2015 to 2019.
“Emotional-relational chaos is literally plaguing the lives of at-risk kids in our community,” Micah Ribbing, Deliver Hope executive director, said Tuesday. “Deliver Hope exists to empower those young people to dream beyond their circumstances and excel despite the disadvantages they’ve been given.”
Deliver Hope applied for ARP funding with the Quorum Court in order to hire more people to the organization’s staff in order to connect with more at-risk youth throughout Central Arkansas.
Ribbing said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, teenagers were quarantined inside their homes and the only positive role models and activities in their lives were taken from them which limited contact of others who could identity any possible abuse in their lives.
Although she said didn’t have any statistics for it, Ribbing said she believes that this caused the number of juveniles in local jail to increase.
Deliver Hope is working to offer healthy and encouraging alternatives to being stuck inside their homes, she said.
“Our goal is for every teenager in Faulkner County that was lost in the chaos and brokenness during the pandemic to know that circumstances created by COVID-19 do not determine their future, that they matter, they have a purpose and that they are not alone,” Ribbing said.
Deliver Hope’s ARP funding application was met with overwhelming support from the Courts and Public Safety Committee.
“I am in full support of this,” Justice Jerry Boyer said.
The application was approved to be moved to the Budget and Finance Committee by an unanimous vote.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
