The Faulkner County Quorum Court Infrastructure and Roads Committee discussed a resolution expressing the willingness of the county to use federal-aid funds for a project on Elliot Road during its regular meeting Tuesday.
The project is for intersection improvements that would create a left turn lane onto Elliott Road while heading south on State Highway 25.
Officials at the committee meeting Tuesday said that it has been a very dangerous intersection in the past that has resulted in some fatalities.
The project would use Federal-aid Surface Transportation Block Grant Program funds. Of the funding, 80 percent of it will be from the federal amount, 10 percent from the state through the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) and the remaining 10 percent from the county.
ArDOT will oversee the project, but will only pay up to $125,000. If the project exceeds that amount, the county will have to pay 100 percent of any costs over that maximum amount of available funds.
The county will also have responsibility in the project which includes maintenance.
If approved, the project will begin construction once all of the financials get resolved.
The Quorum Court Infrastructure and Roads Committee approved the project to be sent to the full court at the regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net.
