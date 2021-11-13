Quorum Court Budget, its Personnel Committee and Courts and Public Safety Committee met Tuesday, Nov. 16. Proposed ordinances reviewed included funding provision for Faulkner County Reserve Deputies as well as the first steps in providing pay raises for sheriff’s department employees in the 2022 budget.
Budget Committee also heard continued good news regarding county tax revenues.
Budget Committee met first. The meeting was fairly short, with quick approval of proposed routine ordinances transferring funds for equipment purchases. Included was a proposed ordinance to add a part-time employee to the county Drug Court. Hon. Chuck Clawson presented the need for the employee to the committee, which passed the proposed ordinance with little comment.
Faulkner County Treasurer Scott Sanson presented the county revenue, which is up compared to previous years. Currently revenues are $9,832,778 for this year through October, compared to $8,516,864 for 2020, itself a best-ever total at the time, and $7,887,091 for 2019. This puts the county at 15.45 percent above projections and at 96 percent of its projected revenues for 2021 with November and December revenues remaining.
Sanson told the committee Faulkner County is not the only county seeing this uptick.
“Numbers reflect overall sales [being] up across the state,” Sanson said. Inflation is a factor, but growth has more to do with the rising numbers than inflation, he said.
Personnel Committee met to hear regarding pay raises for sheriff’s department employees. The meeting included justices asking questions about the procedures used to present these requests into the Quorum Court process.
Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office Fiscal Officer Angie Wooley spoke to the committee regarding the two pay-raise resolutions. The first being an additional $500 per year each for two dispatchers, moving them to $34,500 per year.
The raises would bring the county dispatchers more in-line with City of Conway Dispatcher pay, Wooley said, as well as being more in line with dispatchers in Class 6 counties.
This was approved for submission to the Budget and Finance Committee.
A second resolution was a packet of raises for the department totaling $553,610 to the department’s $5,827,244 salary base for inclusion in the 2022 budget. It entailed raises for all department positions except Sheriff Tim Ryals, Wooley said, who requested not to be included in the packet. The department has 170 employees in 42 positions.
Committee member Justice Kris Kendrick expressed concern against the request. While he was prepared to send the request to Budget and Finance Committee, the raise request on top of the new medical contract for the jail passed earlier this year was a concerning amount of money.
(The Quorum Court approved a contract in June to provide medical service for the jail after its previous service provider, a local doctor working with two nurses, was no longer able to continue. The new service was contracted through year’s end. For 2022 it will provide service at $770,000 per year, compared to the previous provider’s $156,201 per year contract.)
Concerns were expressed and clarification requested on the process in approving the resolutions to the Budget and Finance Committee, beginning with a question from Justice John Allision, from the gallery, asking why the requests were being made as resolutions as opposed to ordinances.
Using resolutions left him feeling “completely left out,” Allison said.
County Attorney Phil Murphy explained that the budget process, which was not expected to begin for the county prior to December, began with an ordinance. A resolution would allow transparency without creating a reference for an ordinance, in this case the budget ordinance, for a process which had not yet begun.
Last month’s approval of pay raises for county departments was made by resolution.
This process gets complicated “every year” due to budget requests being made in advance of the budget ordinance, County Clerk Margaret Darter said.
A second concern was that these pay raise requests were made outside the May or September request months outlined in the county personnel manual.
The May-or-September requirement was put in place to avoid ongoing monthly pay raise requests by departments heads “seven or eight years ago,” Justice Randy Higgins said.
The problem was in this year’s May-September months, the court had passed several new ordinances on requirements for presenting for pay raises to the court, creating delays, justices heard.
The raises requests were approved to be sent to Budget and Finance Committee. Personnel Committee approving the resolutions creates a “Pay Band” for employees, essentially a pay scale for those positions.
Courts and Public Safety heard a report on the county animal shelter and related activities from Higgins, who is chairing the committee for the shelter.
The shelter’s goal, Higgins reminded the committee, is the safety of the community.
The committee had been meeting weekly and has met with architects regarding its design, as well as meeting with others in the community. Expense may lead to the spay and neuter program being put on hold in order to save money for shelter construction, Higgins said.
“The issue is not dogs and cats,” Higgins said, “the issue is money.”
The committee also reviewed a request from the reserve deputies for new radios, first brought before the committee last month. The request, for $132,000 asked for the money to be budgeted from either the American Rescue Plan or CARES act funds received by the county.
Ultimately justices approved using American Rescue Plan Funds, which despite being a higher amount than CARES Act money, has tighter restrictions on its use. The ordinance was approved to be sent to Budget and Finance.
The committee also approved for forwarding to the full court a resolution presented by Sheriff Ryals for a $3,000 personal tax credit for Arkansas law enforcement officers.
The resolution, originally proposed by State Senator Jason Rapert, was being circulated by the state’s Sheriffs Association for approval by Quorum Courts, after which it would be presented to the governor, Ryals said.
Higgins said the Arkansas Association of Counties had passed a similar request earlier in the year.
On Friday, the Budget and Finance Committee called for a meeting 5:30 p.m. Nov. 16 prior to the Quorum Court’s 6 p.m. meeting.
The agenda has the ordinance for the Reserve Deputy radios passed by Courts and Public Safety, and the annual ordinance for county millage.
