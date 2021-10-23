With the purchase of the building for the county animal shelter approved in July, a county Animal Shelter Development Committee is meeting weekly to develop a go-forward plan for shelter operations.
At the time of approving the $408,811 purchase for four acres and a 10,000-square-foot building on Highway 65 in Springhill in July, a number of Quorum Court members expressed concerns that no plan was in place for operations. The committee, appointed by Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker, is made up of seven members who are meeting weekly in developing an operations plan.
Meetings to date have been hearing considerations in shelter expectations, including meeting with Baker and County Administrator Tom Anderson and County Attorney Phil Murphy.
Committee Chair Justice Randy Higgins said at the most recent meeting that the proposed animal shelter opening date would be September 2022, a date assigned by Baker. The current in-committee debate is if the opening would be a full or partial opening.
The factors in making the full or partial decision are still being determined, Higgins said, including staffing requirements.
As part of the building purchase, the current tenant, Through the Years Flea Market, is permitted to use the building and grounds through February 2022.
Next week’s committee meeting is scheduled to be with architects who will be designing the shelter using the existing building. Supply chain issues may be a factor in preparing the building, further impacting the scope of the September opening, Higgins said.
The county animal shelter is supported by a voluntary tax, the proceeds of which are contributed to a fund that was at roughly $1.7 million prior to the building purchase. When the building purchase was proposed, the court was told that having a physical building would open the possibility for grants to be awarded to help support a shelter. Grants, the court was told at the time, require a building in order to be awarded.
Committee member Donna Clawson said grant applications are currently being prepared.
The committee, however, expressed concern that even with grants, the shelter would need additional funding for its operations. The comparison was made between Conway’s shelter, which is budgeted at $800,00 per year, more than the voluntary tax takes in per year for the county fund.
One possible consideration is contributions from cities in the county, but the committee “was not prepared for that conversation” at this time, Higgins said, citing the different per-city needs, as some cities have shelters of their own (such as Conway and Mayflower) and some do not, adding complexity to calculations.
Further the committee cited misconceptions over the previous animal shelter plan, using a building near the North German Lane Detention Center, in public perception impacting contributions to the voluntary tax. That building was purchased for the animal shelter, but was later turned over to the sheriff’s department which had a more immediate need at the time. A number of people in the community assumed animal shelter volunteer tax money was used to pay for a building which was “given,” in popular perception, to the sheriff, without realizing the money was repaid to the animal control fund by Quorum Court as the building use moved to the sheriff’s department, Higgins said.
Committee members pointed out that confusion over the earlier building purchase outcome, coupled with the amount of time it has taken for the county to acquire a shelter building, has led to a reduction in contributions to the voluntary tax county animal shelter fund.
The committee continues its work, still fact-finding, in preparation for the September 2022 opening.
“We don’t know yet what we don’t know,” Higgins said.
