The Budget and Finance Committee passed one ordinance for full approval, passed another ordinance in committee and discussed an additional ordinance at Tuesday night’s Quorum Court committee meetings at the Faulkner County Courthouse.
Ordinance 20-16, sponsored by the Budget and Finance Committee, appropriated more than $11,000 in county funds to pay salaries and training and education. Additionally, the ordinance transferred and appropriated additional funds to five different county projects or departments. The ordinance passed unanimously to the full Quorum Court for additional discussion and a vote on July 21.
Ordinance 20-17, discussed in the Personnel Committee meeting, would create six new deputy positions for the Faulkner County Sherriff’s Office. The positions would be created as part of a grant the sherriff’s office received from the United States Justice Department.
The grant is valued at over $740,000. If approved, Faulkner County would have to appropriate almost $250,000 for the three years of funding the grant provides and agree to retain and pay for all the officers hired under the grant for at least 12 months after the grant’s end. The ordinance passed the Quorum Court’s personnel committee unanimously. Additional discussion and a vote for approval by the court’s budget committee is expected to take place on July 20.
The Courts and Public Safety Committee discussed Ordinance 13-22, the county’s animal control ordinance. Court members wanted to revise some aspects of the current ordinance in response to a dog attack which killed a 9-year-old boy in Mt. Vernon in May. The ordinance revisions would constitute creating a new ordinance to replace the current one and it would put more responsibility on the parts of dog owners to be responsible for their dogs’ actions and create harsher penalties for ordinance violations. No vote occurred on the ordinance, with further discussion of the ordinance expected at a date to be determined in August.
Ordinance 20-18, on the meeting’s original agenda, involved adding additional amendments to the Faulkner County Personnel Manual to comply with federal law. Discussion on the ordinance was pulled for a time to be determined later.
