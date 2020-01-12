Each of the four committees of the Faulkner County Quorum Court will meet Tuesday in Courtroom A of the Faulkner County Courthouse.
All of the meetings are open to the public.
The Budget and Finance Committee will discuss an ordinance regarding employee increases during its meeting, which is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
“The Quorum Court requests that all county offices submit their proposed ‘One-Time Pay Increases’ in their budget requests presented to the Quorum Court during the yearly budget process,” the proposed ordinance reads in part. “The ‘One-Time Pay Increase’ should be its own line item within its respective departmental budget. This will allow for proper planning, budgeting and transparency to our county employees and the citizens of Faulkner County.”
The Courts and Public Safety Committee will discuss the county’s 911 service, the animal shelter and the circuit clerk’s office. No ordinances or resolutions were included in the agenda packet.
The Personnel Committee will discuss the per diem for justices of the peace.
“Quorum Court members may receive a per diem of $391.72 for attending any Regular Meeting of the Faulkner County Quorum Court. Quorum court members serving on the Finance Committee, Courts and Public Safety Committee, Infrastructure Committee and Personnel Committee may receive a per diem of $125 for attending any Committee Meeting,” the proposal reads in part, noting “a member of the quorum court may receive per diem compensation for one meeting per year for which the member is absent due to an emergency or for personal reasons.”
The Infrastructure and Roads Committee will discuss an ordinance establishing “ guidelines for the siting, erection and placement of wireless communication facilities (WCF), and to provide for a penalty for the violation of these guidelines.”
The ordinance stated that “due to the number of cell towers being placed in Faulkner County there is a need for an application process in order to establish an accurate database of the cell towers in Faulkner County and to collect an application fee.”
For more information, visit faulknercounty.org.
Staff writer Jeanette Anderton can be reached at janderton@thecabin.net
