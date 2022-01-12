Faulkner County Quorum Court justices meeting in committee heard good news Tuesday night about county revenues and expenses through the end of 2021. Justices also approved adding a full-time employee to the collector’s office and other matters which will be presented to the full court for vote at its Jan. 18 meeting.
Treasurer Scott Sanson, in his regular report to the Budget and Finance Committee, presented that the county’s $4.4 million ending balance for 2021 was over the projected $3.2 million expected for the year. Additionally, the county had spent lower than projected for a saving of more than $150,000.
This was reflected in the year-end revenue report, which showed the county with $13 million in tax revenue for 2021, its highest year to date. Here a total of $11.9 million was 117 percent of the $10.2 million revenue projected for 2021, Sanson said.
The county’s previous year, 2020, was its highest prior to 2021, with $10.259 million in revenue for the year. Nine of the 12 months of 2021 were over $1 million in revenue, with an overall of 16.12 percent greater revenue in 2021 compared to 2020.
For December alone, the county showed $1,074,796.58 in sales tax revenue, a 23.83 percent increase over 2020.
Sanson cautioned that the numbers also reflected an impact due to inflation pressures.
Two committees also reviewed a request form the tax collector’s office to add a full-time employee by reallocating money from that office’s automation fund.
Tax Collector Sherry Koonce explained to the committees, which review the request, first Personnel followed by Budget and Finance, that the employee she wanted to move into that position had performed well for her office and the county.
“It would be a shame to lose an employee like this,” Koonce said to the budget committee.
She also added two points, that the county collector’s office has fewer staff members than comparable counties, and the nature of the office’s funding kept the automation fund monies in that office, instead of providing a turnback to the county.
The request was approved by both committees with little fanfare for vote by the full court.
The budget committee also approved, for vote by the full court, a request for $123,010.89 from American Rescue Plan Funds to provide 82 electronic tablets which will be used to expedite voter registration while avoiding human contact.
County Clerk Margaret Darter explained the tablets will be used in the process of confirming voter ID via a no-touch method.
The Budget and Finance Committee also approved two resolutions supporting two local businesses participating in the state tax-back program, used to support capital improvements.
Conway Development Corporation Executive Vice President Jamie Gates presented to the committee that the resolutions, supporting participation by Westrock Beverage Company and a second supporting participation by Westrock Converting was a benefit to the companies, and in turn the county.
Approval by the Quorum Court is required by the state for local firms to use this authorization.
The Court and Public Safety Committee also moved to the full court an agreement for MEMS Ambulance to continue as the county ambulance provider.
Infrastructure and Roads Committee, after hearing a breakdown of repairs in the county, also discussed, after prompting by Justice John Allison, the importance of reserving American Rescue Plan funds toward detention center construction. The committee asked that a draft resolution in support of this be prepared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.