The Communications Group (ComGroup), a full-service marketing and PR firm based in Little Rock, continues the agency’s weekly series, Women In Industry (WIN), honoring women nationwide across multiple industries.
This week’s WIN inductee was Michelle Bufkin Horton of Conway. Horton, originally from Autaugaville, Alabama, is the current membership and communications director for the Arkansas Cattlemen’s Association (ACA). She recruits and retains members while managing all communications for the ACA, including the association’s social media, newsletters and the monthly magazine.
Horton earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural communications from Auburn University and a master’s of agricultural communication from Texas Tech University. As ComGroup’s latest WIN inductee, Horton will appear as the next featured guest on the agency’s Women In Industry Podcast.
Women In Industry inductees are announced each Friday on The Communications Group’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn. Additionally, you can find episodes of the new Women in Industry Podcast here. For more information on the WIN series, you can find each inductee’s profile at ComGroup.com. WIN inductees are selected through an open nomination process.
