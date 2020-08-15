A virtual public hearing to obtain citizen comments on the draft 2021 CSBG Community Action Plan and budget will be held on Aug. 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. To RSVP for the hearing email melissa.allen@capcainc.org no later than Aug. 19, 2020. Written comments may be addressed to Community Action Program for Central Arkansas 707 Robins St. Suite 118, Conway, AR 72034, or may be sent by e-mail to melissa.allen@capcainc.org.
During this time, our agency will obtain public comments regarding the allocation of approximately $401,609 in funds for the Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) programs for the 2021 program year beginning October 1, in Cleburne, Faulkner and White counties.
