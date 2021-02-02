Renewal Ranch Ministries, a faith-based program which assists men and their families who have struggled with addiction, homelessness and other difficulties, celebrated its 10-year anniversary on Jan. 30 at its property on Lake Drive in Houston.
In an interview with the Log Cabin prior to his remarks last week, organization Executive Director James Loy said he planned to reflect on the ranch’s journey over the past 10 years and “celebrate how good God has been [to Renewal Ranch],” in his speech to event attendees at the ministry’s newly-constructed Restoration Center.
Renewal Ranch started as an idea by Loy in 2010 at the height of an economic downturn in the U.S.
Loy said the ranch bought the property where they now reside from Sen. Jason Rapert in May 2010 and worked with just eight men and their families in its first class. Despite its small start, the power of community has always been critical to the ranch’s success. Loy said 110 people attended the ministry’s first community breakfast where Loy laid out the vision of his ranch for community members.
In the years since the ministry graduated its first class of eight men, participation has grown significantly. Today, the ranch helps some 60 men and their families, and have graduated over 350 participants since 2011, Loy said.
Graduates of the program have gone on to be firemen and police officers, while some have even gone into ministry. Loy said 11 graduates are currently pursuing college degrees.
As the ranch’s population has grown, so has its facilities. The recently-unveiled Restoration Center houses office space for ranch leadership and therapy treatment areas. Loy said there are plans to build additional new facilities as well.
While the ranch has grown significantly in 10 years, the importance of community is as important to Loy and Renewal Ranch now as it was at their first breakfast in 2011. Ranch clients completed some 30,000 hours of community service last year, while an auto shop on the ranch’s property helps service Conway Police Department vehicles. The ranch has also opened a resale store on Carson Cove in Conway at Suite 107. Loy said the ranch is “grateful for the surrounding community.”
Loy added an additional reflection on how he views the past 10 years of work.
“[It’s been a] great privilege to be part of God’s story,” Loy said.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
