The Conway Community Band is gearing up for its 10th consecutive season. Ricky Brooks, University of Central Arkansas band director, has acted as lead conductor for the past years but will pass the baton to Justin Cook, UCA assistant professor of trombone, for the 2020 season.
The band will also change the venue this year due to construction.
This year’s concerts will be at Rogers Plaza instead of Simon Park, band officials said in an email to the Log Cabin Democrat.
“We wanted to keep it in an open air environment, and feel Rogers Plaza will make a great location,” Community Band representatives said.
The performances will be on May 15, June 5 and June 26. The concerts will begin at 7:30 p.m. The performances are free and open to the public.
Anyone interested in joining the band or getting more information is welcome to attend the organizational meeting/first rehearsal at the Conway Junior High School band building on Duncan Street at 7 p.m. April 27.
