A 73-year-old Conway resident who was hospitalized with COVID-19 and later transferred to a rehab facility was released and given the OK to go home over the weekend.
James Mullenax, a retired Conway Fire Department captain, was admitted on June 11 into the Conway Regional Medical Center.
The Conway man said it was “the sickest he had ever been in his life.”
Mullenax experienced severe headaches and body aches, fever, dry coughing, diarrhea and also had a stuffy nose and difficulty breathing. Family members said Mullenax was tested for the coronavirus after he was admitted into the hospital and that the positive test was confirmed on June 13.
Hospital staff warned family members that CRMC survival statistics were 50/50, the retired fire captain’s daughter said. Mullenax was put on a ventilator on June 15.
“Things were looking very bad at this point,” Tina Patterson, who is Mullenax’s daughter, said.
The 73-year-old Conway resident was treated with Remdesivir and Dexamethasone. Patterson said that following the treatment, her father began showing signs of improvement.
Mullenax spent his 55th wedding anniversary (June 18) in the hospital and on a ventilator. Thanks to the help of his health care team, his wife, Charlene, was still reminded of James’ love for her.
“Dad was on the ventilator this year on their 55th wedding anniversary,” his daughter told the Log Cabin Democrat. “But, he had a wonderful COVID team nurse named Gabe Girtman that actually sent mom flowers and signed it ‘Happy anniversary love James & the Covid team.’”
The Conway man was taken off the ventilator on June 21 – Father’s Day.
Though her father had tested negative on two separate COVID-19 tests after being taken off a ventilator, Patterson said Mullenax was still suffered from extreme weakness.
“[He] was very, very weak and couldn’t even walk,” she said. “[He] could barely sit up without assistance.”
Mullenax was ultimately transferred on July 2 to the Superior Health & Rehab center.
Patterson said she and the rest of the family were thankful the therapists at Superior Health helped her father regain his strength. The retired fire captain’s road to recovery isn’t over yet, but his is now learning to transition from using a walker to walking with a cane, the family said.
“We are just blessed to be able to bring him home,” Patterson said. “He was a fully independent man that took care of everyone else daily.”
To celebrate getting to take Mullenax home, the family lined the street outside of the Superior Health & Rehab facility Saturday morning. The group held up signs congratulating the 73-year-old Conway man for winning his battle with COVID-19.
Several local firefighters also waved to and cheered on Mullenax as he left the rehab facility Saturday morning.
The retired fire captain said he was thankful for the community’s support and for the chance to finally see his family again.
“It was so good to see everyone,” he said Saturday.
Mullenax said he wanted to say thank you to his family and close friends for cheering him on and praying for him throughout his recovery process.
Watching the Conway man leave the rehab facility on Saturday to return home was an emotional moment, family members and health care providers said.
“It’s always emotional to watch people from our community be able to return home,” Vickey Kirkemier, the administrator at Superior Health & Rehab, said. “It’s a privilege to be able to take care of our local people. We were thrilled to be able to help him with his rehab and to watch the faces of his family and the community as he was able to return home.”
