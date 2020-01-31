Dozens of city officials, Pine Street CommUnity Board members and former students of Pine Street School celebrated the grand opening of the Pine Street CommUnity Museum on Friday.
“There’s a lot of rich history here and a lot of great people,” Mayor Bart Castleberry said before he and board members unveiled the museum’s sign and cut the ceremonial ribbon to open the facility.
Castleberry praised the Pine Street CommUnity Board and especially Leona Walton for their efforts to open the museum.
“It’s moved so fast and gone so well. It’s been really great,” he said. “I’d like to thank the Pine Street CommUnity Board for your vision. Without you, it would have never happened.”
Walton urged anyone with Pine Street community memorabilia to consider sharing it with the museum and got a laugh from the crowd when she said the museum would gladly accept monetary donations as well.
“Or you can just give money,” Walton said. "We will put it to good use."
She announced the museum would have limited hours for now but that she would gladly come give a tour whenever.
“I just live right there,” she said pointing down the street. “I can be here in a second.”
The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday or by appointment. Call 501-697-0930 or 501-269-6207 to schedule a tour outside of the museum’s normal business hours.
For more information, email pinestreetcm@gmail.com.
