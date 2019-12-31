A heartfelt thanks to all who donated, including:
Carol Powers honors Conway's FBC Faith Life Group
Ladonna Barr
Eulois Bartlett
Billie Bollinger
Pollu Bruckner
Gwen Diehl
Jane Hankins
Nell Heffington
Lila King
Martha Kirby
Dora Libby Lamey
Helen Norwine
Mary Parr
Linda Patterson
Freda Prince
Nina Simpson
Virginia Smith
Zula Stanton
Nancy Steinbeck
Louise Williams
Sonja Williams
In Memory of J.T. Terry
Burnell Terry
Judy Pond
Robbie Pond
Blake Pond
Ann Pond
Caroline Pond
Ben Pond
Ashley Capps
Dustin Capps
Hallie Capps
Jim Thomas
Betty Thomas
Steve Thomas
Bobbilue Thomas
Mark Thomas
Laura Thomas
Nathan Thomas
Lindsey Thomas
Anistyn Thomas
Stephanie Thomas
Stuart Thomas
Meghan Thomas
Creegan Thomas
Jake Thomas
Brandy Thomas
Kalsin Thomas
Audra Burt
Taylor Burt
Krysten Burt
Barry Shaffer
Annette Shaffer
Ashley Shaffer
Christpher LaVergne
Aiden LaVergne
Donnie Johnson
Kay Johnson
Roland Bell
Patty Bell
Becky Wendel
Markin Wendel
Jimmy Lievsay
Billie Lievsay
Brett Shaffer
Julie Shaffer
Shawna Britton
Mona Shaffer
Greg Shell
Kara Shell
Sammy Spears
Connie Spears
Mrs. Lavonne Spears
Timmie Reid
Vicky Reid
Christina McEntire
Jordan McEntire
James Branch
Charmie Branch
Brandon Branch
Reggie Branch
Christina Branch
Mackenzie Branch
Jada Branch
Charles Scroggins
Laura Scroggins
In Loving Memory of Sophie- the best store greeter ever!
Tates' Shelter Insurance
Fred Tate
Valera Tate
John Tate
Mary Tate
Austin Tate
Michael Tate
Carla Norris
Jay Norris
Wesley Norris
Kaylan Norris
Shelby Norris
Bill Farris
Susan Farris
Trey Farris
Carrie Farris
Abby Farris
Elllie Farris
Max Farris
Leah Farris
Lauren Farris
Leo Cummings
Whitney Cummings
Charlotte Cummings
Naomi Cummings
Beneva Farris
Robert Gregory Schichtl
Shelby Jean Schichtl
In Memory of Sherry Lynn Schichtl
Robert Gregory Schichtl II
Lisa Kay Schichtl
Eric Lee Schichtl
Erika Lauriliee Schichtl
Norman Gabriel Schichtl
Nathaniel Gregory Schichtl
Chelsa Danielle De La Riva
Mario De La Riva
Danya Faith De La Riva
Kenny Lee Schichtl
Mr. Bo Jangles
Linda Arnold
Bob Lowrey
Nancy Arnold
Chris Moody
Audrey Arnold Moody
Pegine Anderson
William Anderson
Jim Darnell
Paulette Darnell
Carson Ronio
Cadence Williams
Brad Darnell
Sarah Darnell
Joe Darnell
Wanda Darnell
Ken Lowrey
Pat Lowrey
Craig Sanders
Harriet Sanders
David Lowrey
Pam Hensley
Tom Wilkins
Donna Witherow
Barry Witherow
Parker Witherow
Gracie Witherow
Bo Conner
Melanie Conner
Clint Conner
Craig Conner
Beka Conner
Erin Conner
Rowin Conner
Hudson Conner
Ramsey Conner
Hollis Conner
Ethan Conner
Corey Conner
Scotty Conner
Bailey Conner
In Memory of Leemon Parker
Lavola Parker
Doyle Parker
Debbie Parker
Doyle Parker Jr.
Jenny Parker
Trey Parker
Clay Parker
In Memory of Kathy Parker
Karen Clay
Brad Clay
Mary Clay
Carter Clay
Grayson Clay
The Gary Steele Family
David Peters
Ann Peters
In Memory of Betty Hoover Young
In Memory of Hoover Young
Mr. W.W. Hoover
Mrs. W.W. Hoover
Mr. C.D Peters
Mrs. C.D. Peters
Mr. Dudley Peters
Mrs. Dudley Peters
Ron Salzwedel
MaryLou Salzwedel
Ronda Salzwedel
Robert Salzwedel
Kerri Salzwedel
Markie Salzwedel
Kylie Salzwedel
In Loving Memory of Robert Mallendick
In Loving Memory of Edna Mallendick
In Loving Memory of Ed Salzwedel
In Loving Memory of Esther Salzwedel
In Loving Memory of Kitty Richmond
Tom Courtway
Melissa Cortway
Simon
Corey Davidson
Chelsey Davidson
Abby Davidson
Miller Davidson
Drew Courtway
Alicia Courtway
Ellis Courtway
Ames Courtway
Ryan Davidson
Nadia Davidson
Brad Courtway
Caity Courtway
Charlotte Courtway
Thomas Courtway
In Memory of Bob Courtway
In Memory of Betty Courtway
In Memory of Barbara Broadhurst
In Memory of Susie Courtway
LeAnna Floyd
Nathan Floyd
Wesley Floyd
Bishop Floyd
Jason Politte
Karen Politte
Mike Politte
Roberta Bishop
David Lambert Jr.
Angie Lambert
Baylee Lambert
Eli Lambert
Pat Politte
Jim Martin
Rebecca Martin
Meal Martin
Wendie Martin
Mathan Martin
Dee Martin-Shanker
Anjali Martin-Shanker
Vijay Shanker
Beth Haston
Archie Haston
Dewayne Nash
Delmar McKenzie
Josephine McKenzie
In Memory of Dr. Carl Redden
Melda Redden
Jonathan Redden
Katie Redden
Hollis Redden
Tyner Redden
Jennifer Redden Tipton
Denny Tipton
Allison Tipton
Ashley Tipton
Rodney Todd
Janice Todd
Thonda Hatch
Ryan Hatch
Katherine Hatch
Keven Bailey
Allison Bailey
Ella Bailey
Evan Bailey
Emma Bailey
Thean Bailey
Rachel Harness
Memory of Dale Maxwell
Memory of Mr. A. W. Maxwell
Memory of Mrs. A. W. Maxwell
Memory of Mr. Harry Stephens
Memory of Mrs. Harry Stephens
David Maxwell
Amelia Maxwell
Stephen Maxwell
Paisley Maxwell
Memory of Virginia Lee
Memory of Allen Maxwell
Memory of Harry (Buddy) Stephens
Ann Callaway
Willis Callaway
Kim Gentry
Jordan Gentry
Emily Gentry
Bart Callaway
Rae Callaway
Will Callaway
Brett Callaway
Brady Callaway
Matt Dayer
Ray Dayer
Anne Dayer
Madeleine Lesko
Sarah Beth Lesko
Josh Lesko
Dexter Lesko
Felix Buffaloe
Danette Dunn
Craig Dunn
Lauren Dunn
Katie Dunn
Jordan Dunn
Taylor Dunn
Alex Dunn
Sandra Dunca-Reese
Chris Reese
Mollie Parks
Jake Parks
Drake Parks
Gail Duncan
Freed Duncan
Patricia A. Hudson
Michael Hudson
Cathy Richart
Marc W. Hudson
rebecca Hudson
Rachel Hudson
Bob Bell
Susan Bell
Amanda Wofford
William Wofford
John Wofford
Michelle Odom
Brian Odom
Quinn Odom
Cullen Odom
Stacy Hammons
Rob Hammons
Zac Hammons
Tyler Hammons
Lexi Hammons
Rhoni Sue Bittle
Lonnie Bittle
Derrell Turner
Wilma Turner
Angela Turner
De Sean Turner
Jayden Turner
Kari Parker
Angie Tyus
In Memory of James C. Tyus
Gene Manning
Linda Manning
Mark Manning
Missy Manning
Makayla Manning
Maleah Manning
Gena Manning
Steven Massey
JR Wiese
Mary Wiese
Jenna Wiese
Jadon Wiese
Ara Wiese
Colson Webb
Joel Webb
Levi Baker Webb
Lydia Pearl Webb
Simeon Snead
Andrea Murphy
David Murphy
Madison Murphy
Faith Murphy
Cole Murphy
Peyton Murphy
Melanie Oprea
Jake Oprea
Aston Oprea
Aiden Oprea
Austin Oprea
Haley McKinney
Tyler McKinney
Asher McKinney
Hannah McCoy
Seth McCoy
Loren Hill
Hope White
In Memory of Chalres Bagwell
Sue Bagwell
Don Bagwell
Steven Bagwell
Holly Bagwell
Lorelai Bagwell
Gabriel Bagwell
Freddy Bagwell
Leslie Bagwell
Stuart Bagwell
Sunde Bagwell
Chrissy Bagwell
Jeff Moore
Milisa Moore
Alex Fotioo
Megan Fotioo
Molly Claire Fotioo
In Loving Memory of Connie M. Garrison Warnick
Karl Warnic
Kimberly A. Reeves
Mark Reeves
Christopher Reeves
Regan VanPelt Reeves
Gunner Reeves
Anniston Reeves
Dustin Reeves
Hannah Reeves
Temperance Reeves
Scarlet Reeves
Donna Garrisn
Bill Jackson
Ronald Garrison
Judy Garrison
Tammy Garrison Morrison
Elsie Rogers
Rose Morehead
Sandra Bell
Betty Hightower
Dorothy Maltbia
Wilbur Maltibia
Ruthie Pippins
Jerry Doss
Emma Doss
Marion Gault
Anne Howard
Veletta Cummings
Stella Morris
Leo Cummings Jr.
Richard Martin
In Memory of Harton Spatz
Nona Jo Spatz
Charles Prout
Tina Prout
Bailey Prout
Connor Prout
Lilly Prout
Edward Prout
Dianna Prout
Sam Prout
Olivia Prout
Noah Prout
Heather Butler
Booke Butler
Peggy Prout
James Moran
Carolyn Moran
Jeff Moran
Misty Moran
Thomas Coolidge
Sara Coolidge
Ryan Coolidge
Logan Coolidge
Sam Keller
Christy Keller
Shannan Keller
Mandy Keller
Chasity Keller
Benjamin Ritchey
Cleo
Belle
Molly Claire Fotioo
Max
Gizmo
In Memory of Georgia Moran
In Memory of Shiloh Keller Mitchell
Rick McCollum
Deb McCollum
Jace McCollum
Ashur McCollum
Rocky Hedgecock
Jana Hedgecock
Harper Hedgecock
In Memory of James Hill
In Memory of Kasey Woody
In Memory of Helen Tapley
In Memory of Bill McCollum
In Memory of Gene Fox
In Memory of Elvena Fox
In Memory of Ricky Fox
In Memory of Mike Hedgecock
In Honor of Mr. & Mrs. Robert Fratesi
In Honor of Mr. & Mrs. Albert Luzietti
In Honor of Mr. & Mrs. Harry Parsons
In Honory of Mr. & Mrs. Jom Dardenne
Don Clark
Jackie Clark
Don Clark Jr.
Robin Clark
Matt Higgins
Danielle Higgins
Maddox Higgins
Avery Higgins
In Memory of Mike Clark
Deni Clark
Miles French
Abby French
Preston Clark
Shelby Brandon
Eula Petty
In Memory of Gary Loyd
Pam Loyd
Rusty Loyd
Yojaina Loyd
John Jeiro Loyd
Isabel Loyd
Scott Loyd
Jennifer Loyd
Texie Loyd
Jake Loyd
Jamie McDougal
Kim McDougal
Kyle Taylor
Lucas McDougal
Kelton McDougal
Jeremy McDougal
Martha McDougal
Jonathan McDougal
Brianna McDougal
Keelan mcDougal
Allyssa Farce
Jacob Farce
Bruce Smith
In Loving Memory of Paul Loren Revis
Paul N. Revis
Rosalie Revis
Luke Wimberly
Salena Wimberly
Kaedan Wimberly
Macy Wimberly
Mary Beene
Ronnie Beene
Jerry Wimberly
Nancy Wimberly
Todd Wimberly
Alica Wimberly
Skeet Wimberly
Marin Jackson
Lee Jackson
Jerry Cude
Libby Cude
Jeff Cude
Tracy Cude
Zach Cude
Wilkes Cude
Mike Cude
Karin Cude
Max Cude
Ry Cude
Chris Milligan
Christy Milligan
Brett Milligan
Paul L. Butt
Katherine N. Butt
Bob Whitehouse
Gina Whitehouse
Derek Owens
Danielle Owens
Nowel Whitehouse
Meredith Whitehouse
Bob Kordsmeier
Lucille Kordsmeier
Kordsmeier Grandkids & Great Grandkids
Darrell Farley
Billie Jean Farley
In Loving Memory of Jill Farley
Amanda Farley
In Loving Memory of Lavohn Farley
In Loving Memory Eddie Webb
Traci Webb
Nathan Webb
Rachel Webb
Edmund Jaskiewicz
Megan Jaskiewicz
Hayden Hall
Chandler Jaskiewicz
Sophia Jaskiewicz
Isla Jaskiewicz
Doug Farley
Jamie Farley
Lily farley
Tim Webb
Stephanie Webb
Jack Webb
Evelyn Webb
Jimmie Knopp
Carolyn Knoopp
Mary Ann Tipton
Paul Tipton
Rebecca Jackson
Aaron Jackson
Blake Jackson
Christopher Jackson
Annabelle Jackson
Samantha Jackson
Jason Tipton
Lea Tipton
Elizabeth Tipton
The Osment Family
Larry G. Acklin
Ernestine Acklin
Acklin
Andrea Acklin
Eddie Wyrick
Twyla Acklin-Wyrick
Quenton Wyrick
Kennedi Wyrick
Xavier P. Acklin
Tye Acklin
Taylee Acklin
Tylen Acklin
Tatum Acklin
Bill Robinson
Wilma Robinson
Tony Robinson
Rhonda Robinson
Ashton Robinson
John Treece
Kim Treece
Hunter Treece
Morgan Treece
Hayden Treece
Hallie Treece
Vicki Crockett
Clayton Crockett
Maria Crockett
Bryan Crockett
Tommy Reed
Donna Reed
Ryan Reed
Bailey Reed
Triple Reed
Wes Newland
Randi Newland
Lathan Newland
Finley Newland
Weston Newland
Mary Langston
Russell Langston
Joel Hawkins
Brenda Hawkins
Eley Talley
Krissie Talley
Grace Talley
Garrett Talley
Wyatt Talley
Keith Talley
Kendal Talley
The McCoy Family
Bill & Sandra McCoy
Landon McCoy
Ashley McCoy
Dawson McCoy
Lane McCoy
Ada Lee McCoy
Layton Mccoy
Brittany Painter
Ryan Painter
Corbin Painter
Joseph M George
Louise J. George
Earnest F. Fister
The Galley Smith Family
In Memory of Jaylan Allen
Alex Pilgrim
Caylee Pilgrim
Latyera Pilgrim
Briannah Pilgrim
Raghan Allen
Nikera Pilgrim
Braylan Allen
Jayden Robertson
Lilli Pilgrim
Thomas R. Pilgrim
Lakyn Allen
Andrea Pilgrim
Remi Pilgrim
Lawrence Pilgrim
In Loving Memory of Opie Hefner
In Loving Memory of Ruby Hefner
In Loving Memory of David Rice
In Loving Memory of Janada Rice
In Loving Memory of Ron Hefner
Ryan Thomas
Joy Thomas
Hosanna Thomas
Haddon Thomas
Josiah Thomas
Elijah Thomas
Elliana Thomas
Jayson Hefner
Hailey Hefner
Eli Hefner
Ezra Hefner
Emmitt Hefner
Chase Buie
Jill Buie
Rosie Hefner
Jana Hefner
Jay Hefner
Laureate Alpha Omega Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi
Linda Alverson
Carol Bales
Cheryl Ball
Brenda Davidson
Janet Jones
Bert Lackey
Florene Phipps
Sondra Pugh
Judy Schultz
Mary Williams
Sharon Kincaid
In Memory of Judy Bright
Bill Bright
Terri Bright Kern
Mike Kern
Hannah Heiges
Max Heiges
Megan Kern
Michael Kern
Ben Bright
Amanda Bright
Mary Claire Bright
Caroline Bright
Kenne Ketcheside
Cathy Ketcheside
Sam Ketcheside
Krik McConnell
Cate McConnell
Lee McConnell
Catherine McConnell
Ros McConnell
Pauline Cargile
Ewell Cargile
Jerry Lee Cargile
Deanie Cargil
Courtney McWilliam
Tyler McWilliam
Hannah McWilliam
Tristan McWilliam
Kamara McWilliam
Graham McWilliam
Tami G. Heagney
Guy Heagney
Sean Heagney
Madison Heagney
Jerry Wilson
Joy Wilson
Jeff Wilson
Laura Wilson
Cheney Wilson
Susan Short
Gary Short
Amanda Short
Allison Short
Margaret Mahan
In Memory of Fred Wilson
In Memory of Lois Wilson
In Memory of Harvis Day
In Memory of Floy Day
In Memory of James Robert "Bob" Wilson
In Memory of Freda Lou Wilson Mobley
John E. Tooke
Michelle Tooke
Dave Tooke
Jason Tooke
In Memory of Elmer A. Tooke
In Memory of Opal A. Tooke
In Memory of Ray C. Diller
In Memory of Evelyn J. Diller
In Memory of Mr. & Mrs. Ernest Imboden
In Memory of Larry Imboden
In Memory of Mr. & Mrs. Will Hegeman
Bill Hegeman
Martha Hegman
Norman Bryant Sr
Janie Bryant
John Davis
Nancy Davis
Billy Don Reid
Elaine Reid
Ginny Lu Reid
In Memory of Richard "Cotton" Worm
In Memory of Jeannette Worm
In Memory of Sam Avra
In Memory of Geneva Avra
Britt Anne Murphy
Matt Murphy
Helen Claire Murphy
Paul Murphy
Noman Boehm
Allison Shutt
Doris Hutchins
Leticia Hutchins
Lottie Murphy
Marmalade Murphy
Duke Murphy
Anna Brainerd
Jack Brainerd
Paul Brainerd
Glenda Bailey
Johnny Zappa
Charlotte Andrews Smith
Abbie Smith
Sierra Lowe
Isabella Lowe
Gavin Lowe
Zachary Zappa
Braxton Zappa
David McFadden
Thomas McFadden
Svetlanna Kirina
Phillip McFadden
Aiesha McFadden
Zachary McFadden
Mark McFadden
Melissa McFadden
Cecilia McFadden
Michael McFadden
Emmy McFadden
Debra Lyon
Kevin Lyon
Austin McFadden
Braydon McFadden
Richard McFadden
Pamela McFadden
Kraren Bernard
Ashley Bernard
Hayden Kordsmier
Tiffany Bernard
Luke Bernard
Cassandra Ward
Jeff Ward
Wolfgang Ward
Autumn Ward
Stephanie McFadden
Brett Bruich
Erick Ryan
Seth Ryan
Eian Ryan
Liam Fraser
Michael Fraser
Kara Fraser
Stephannie Fraser
Carol Fraser
Cheryl Fraser
Julia Fraser
Dona Lamey
Paul Young
Janis Young
Rosemary Henenberg
In Loving Memory of Jimmy Brady
In Loving Memory of Sybil Hamlett
In Loving Memory of Gary Hogue
Peggy Hogue
Tonya Hogue
Christie Graves
Johnathan Graves
Mary Young Jones
In Memory of Elizabeth "Betty" Young
In Memory of Anna Marie Glover
In Loving Memory of Billy Rittman
Norma Jean Rittman
Allen Rittman
Susan Rittman
Erin Rittman
Josh Rittman
Stephanie Rittman
Finleigh Rittman
Kennedy Ann Rittman
Eliesha Wolverton
Jakob Wolverton
Bob "The Gecko"
Mouse "The Cat"
Sarah Coker
Keith Coker
Sam Coker
Joe Coker
In Memory of Bob Meriwether
In Memory of Slyvia Meriwether
James Paxton
Peggy Lou Paxton
In Memory of Madoline Carter
Kyle Kordsmeier
Amy Kordsmeier
Matt
Laura
Bowen
Emmerson
Baker
In Memory of Margie Moix
In Memory of Marvin Moix
In Memory of David Helton
In Memory of Lance Beauford
Robin Moix
Cameron Jernigan
Cody Jernigan
Anna Catherine Jernigan
Eli Jernigan
Bernard Coleman
Anita Coleman
Jaylen Coleman
Kaylen Coleman
Daniel Sweene
Kathi Sweene
Holly
Matthew Sweene
Morgan Sweene Treece
Patrick Oates
Lisa Oates
Tyrell Houff
Xavier Oates
Xaveria Oates
In Memory of Helen Rogers
Angela Rogers
Todd Rogers
Christin Rogers
Carmen Rogers
Daniel Hollinger
Kara Hollinger
Greg Dell
Kaye Kaye Dell
Lynn Cummins
Jo Dell
Maggie Martin
Preston Martin
Jace Martin
Erma Burgess
Mike Burgess
Bernedette Burgess
Baylyn Burgess
Cheryl Bing
Brad Wood
Karen Steinbeck
Shannon Black
Suzanne McKay
Matalie Wilson
Kent Manion
Kaitlyn Ryals
Tally Thornton
Monica Flowers
Carrie Leger
Toni Loudon
Tim Boyd
Melinda Francis
Zaid Tell
tim Tell
Rohita Russell
Amy Jordan
Jami Springer
Michael Lydon
Kari Montgomery
7th grade Teachers @ Bob Courtway
Tanya Fitgerald
Anita Lee
Kynlei Johnson
Kaleb Johnson
Carol Armijo
Anna Stephens
Renie West
Greg West
Jacob West
Megan West
Johnny West
Quinn West
Whitney West
Jon Priest & Family
Patty Callaway
Jay Callaway
Lily Callaway
Jevin Callaway
Jacob Callaway
Dr. Chris Barnes
Tiffany Barnes
Jacob Barnes
Crystal Rehm
Kevin Rehm
Nicole Martin
Reese Martin
Erika Easley
Jonathan Gunsolus
Nicole Bates
Keith Woosley
Peggy Woosley
Sadie Woosley
Tammy Woosley
Cali Woosley
Bishop Woosley
Rachel Woosley
Parker Woosley
Harper woosley
Veda Kate Woosley
Buddha Woosley
Rosie Woosley
Tammy Embry
Alan Embry
Lexie Embry
Norma Embry
Rebecca McCuin
Denae Zigtema
Scott Zigtema
Chico Embry
Brock Cowles
Katy Huett's 3rd grade class
Craig Dunn
Danette Dunn
Alex Dunn
Taylor Dunn
Jordan Dunn
Katie Dunn
Britton Dunn
In Memory of Lauren Dunn
Kenny Clark
Leslea Clark
Kyle Clark
Brody Clark
Irene Clark
James Clark
Karen Ambers
Gina Carter
Chris Riner
Shannon Riner
Casey Slayton
Candyce Slaton
Brenda Linn
Anita Mathis
Rhonda Pearce
Dexter Ferguson
Jax Smith
Judah Smith
Carl Pearce
Bruce Glenn
Shelly Glenn
Stacy DeFoor
Shephanie DeFoor
Ray King
Miranda King
Peggy Weatherly
Diana Matyja honoring Tom Lamey
Diana Matyja honoring Gayle Lamey
Linda Cocklin
Preston Echols
Carise Echols
Joy Bateman
Brooke Bateman
Cole Bateman
Shane Gray
Nicky Gray
Sam Gray
Marcus McDaniel
Keisha McDaniel
Kierra McDaniel
Markhel McDaniel
Bryen McDaniel
Clint Silliman
Ashley Silliman
Pearce Silliman
Campbell Silliman
Ray Martin
Vicki Martin
Katie Martin
Tray Martin
Cole Hickenbottom
Heather Hickenbottom
Eli Jackson
Toni Jackson
Charles H. Temple
Donna Wilchie
Angela Blue
Amy Howell
Bonnie Mattox
John Mattox
Jay Mattox
Sydney Mattox
Tyler Mattox
Casey Mattox
Av Mattox
Michelle Young
Mandi Townsend
Matt Leavell
Heather Leavell
Lane Leavell
Cole Allen
Bailey Allen
Caly Allen
Rick Bane
Lori Bane
Monica Garcia
Melinda Flowers
Joniya Flowers
Joseph Flowers
Trevion Stephens
David St. John
Michele St. John
Kaylee St. John
Allie St. John
Bailey Sayers
Katie Sayers
Thailey Horne
Brett Reed
Bart Dooley
Jimmy Decker
Rebecca Decker
Gabriel Decker
Eliana Decker
Hunter Scaife
Metra Scaife
Marlee Scaife
Lyndee Scaife
John Hunter Scaife
Amy Boles
Aimee' Cloud
Todd Kendrick
Heather Kendrick
Conner Kendrick
Avery Kate Kendrick
Darryl Foster
Melissa Foster
Carigan Foster
Cydney Foster
Zinnia Clanton
Bill Lowe
Inetha Lowe
BJ Lowe
Matt Lowe
Karen Murphy
Greg Murphy
Jay Gunnells
Linda Newsom
Leanne Bland
Sue Simpson
Jonathan Sawrie
Kenny Smith
Lora Liddell
Danny Powell
Sloan Powell
Robbie Powell
Gigi Powell
Jack Powell
Will Fisher
Mandi Fisher
Jackson Fisher
Curry Fisher
Liam Fisher
Betty McClain
Patricia McClain
Brenda McClain
Janie Walburn
Carroll Bishop
Gena Bishop
Chris Knight
Courtney Knight
Lincoln Knight
John Courtway
Ollie Vee Bolden
Salty Longing
Chase Longing
Claire Longing
Cate Longing
Chad Longing
Maria Longing
Gus Longing
Max Longing
Marti Jones
Chris Jones
Tate Jones
Wren Jones
Martha Longing
John Randall
Pattie Randall
Patrick Randall
Jonathan Randall
Bobbie Burnside
Patrice Burnside
Leila Curran
Liam Curran
Fe Turner
Dana Grace
Barry Brandshaw
Phyllis Bradshaw
Bob Harmon
DeLois Harmon
Charles Moshier
Jennie Moshier
Greg Lock
Karen Lock
Buck Bing
Cheryl Bing
Tracy Moore
Jeannie Moore
Ron Bramlett
Cheryl Bramlett
Deborah Calvin & Family
Chad Terrell
Kim Terrell
Susan Setzler
Chris Bentley
Kristy Bentley
Phillip Philpott
Donna Philpott
Stacy & Stephanie DeFoor & Family
Mark & Dayna Lewis & Family
David Miller
Melissa Miller
Kim Leaton
Mike Leaton
Deanna Hasty
Mark Lewis
Adam Lewis
Kathryn Coleman
Carolyn Lewis
Kay Baxter
John Olson
Julie Olson
Dayna Lewis
Karaline Coleman
Gary Joe Lewis
Gary Baxter
Wanda Wilkins
Tanisha Minter
Dontai Woods
Terani Woods
Debra Johnson
Edward Johnson
Holly Acre
Kimmala Glusica
Clint Mason
Sara Mason
Gavin Elem
Georgia Elem
Summer Mason
Graham Mason
Jake Mason
Sarah Mason
Tily Mason
Anna Mason
Elden Mason
Brenda Mason
Ben Broyles
Paris Broyles
DeJa Broyles
Charity Broyles
Benjamin Broyles
Rebecca White
Cody White
Penelope White
Terri Hayes
James Hayes
Linda Fey
George Fey
David Wilins
Michael Fey
Andrew Fey
Anna Mahurin
Pam Porter Wren
Mike Vicory
Amber Wren Vicory
Ben Vicory
Anna Vicory
Eric Wills
Ashlie Wren Wills
Walker Wills
Wren Wills
Richie Blanchette
Ali WrenBlanchette
Beckett Blanchette
Parker Blanchette
Reese Blanchette
Herman Lasker
Essie Lasker
Leon Lasker
Charles Holloway
Rhonda Holloway
Madison Holloway
Jimmy Bryant
Mildred Bryant
Margaret Turner
Alice Guthrie
Mr. & Mrs. Charles Waddell
Mr. & Mrs. Glenn Smith
J.E. VanWinkle
Robert Lynn Bryant
Jolinda Sue Bryant
Kevin Lynn Bryant
Melissa Bryant
Sam Bryant
Georgia Bryant
Cate Bryant
Logan Willett
Jim Penney
Wendy Ann Penney
Katherine Penney
Jake Penney
Judy Corcoran
Gene Corcoran
In Memory of Laikyn Willett
In Memory of Ella Banister
In Memory of Wendell Bryant
In Memory of Jean Bryant
In Memory of Joan Butcher
In Memory Darrel Butcher
In Memory of Donna Hance
Dorothy Bates
Paul Woffard
Rebecca Woffard
Gary Hutchins
Carol Hutchins
Hila massanet
In Memory of Larry Massanet
In Memory of Ravn
Vivian Waters
In Memory of Troy Waters
Gates Booth
Diane Booth
Ben Booth
Cassie Booth
Whitley Booth
Brady Booth
Andrew Booth
Laci Booth
Rhealea Booth
Marlea Booth
Beckett Booth
Grant Booth
Michael Booth
Sarah Booth
Zaiden Booth
Monroe Booth
Mollie Booth Parks
Nik Parks
Sam Booth
Krystal Garrett
Liam Booth
Nate Booth
Morgan Booth
In Memory of Josh Orvin
Jim Baker
Linda Baker
Tom Anderson
Terri Anderson
Kent Womack
Paulette Womack
Reggie Davis
Latasha Davis
Brandon Stip
Sally Stip
Alan Thomas
Nancy Thomas
Philip Murphy
Jaime Murphy
Dusty West
Ashlie West
Mark Ledbetter
Karen Ledbetter
David Smith
Sheilia Bellott
Al Meyer
Jessica Thorn
Lynita Langley
Jean Jasso
Jennifer Bradford
In Memory of Milton Davis
Claudia Davis
Granger Davis
Jan Davis
Carson Davis
Emma Davis
Amanda Mulhearn
Travis Mulhearn
Davis Mulhearn
Riley Mulhearn
Abbey Cole
Chris Cole
Cole Givans
