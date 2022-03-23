Horseshoe Mountain news
Dr. Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “The Danger of Inconsistency” from Proverbs 25:26 at Bethlehem Baptist Church Sunday, March 13. Bro. Danny Fagala, Madelyn Jameson, Robin Clark, Brian and Caleb Harvison, Rebecca and Gabe Decker, and Cole Krisell were in charge of the music.
Dr. Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “How to Recognize a Fool” from Proverbs 26:1-12 at Bethlehem Baptist Church Sunday, March 20. Bro. Danny Fagala, Madelyn Jameson, Robin Clark, Josh Barnes, Brian and Caleb Harvison, Rebecca and Gabe Decker were in charge of the music.
Madelyn Jameson was honored with a miscellaneous bridal shower at Bethlehem Baptist Church Family Life Center last Sunday afternoon.
Kelly and Nona Glover spent a few days last week with Micah, Rachel and Roman Powell in Kansas City, Mo.
Preston, Tammy and Evie Glover of Conway, Carter and Amanda Mayo of Center Ridge, Kelly and Nona Glover, Leonard, Michelle, Isabella and Owen Glover were Sunday visitors of Barbara Glover and Hattie Hankins. They celebrated Michelle Glover’s birthday with lunch and cake.
Leonard, Michelle, Isabella and Owen Glover have moved into their new home on Horseshoe Mountain.
We extend sympathy to the family of Jim Majors of Searcy who passed away 2/21/22. He formerly lived on Horseshoe Mountain.
We extend sympathy to the families of Janice Austin of Vilonia who passed away 3/12/22 and Joe Wallace who passed away 3/16/22.
– Gale Garrison
