Guy news
I hope everyone had a beautiful day so far. It has been almost 98 degrees the past few days. Be sure to drink that water and check on family the elderly and pets.
We have so many things to be thankful for: prayers have been answered – David Stevenson, who recently had a heart transplant, and is home now and doing good. We are so happy for him and his family. Now don’t overdo it too soon; take it easy for a while. Prayers still needed for David McPherson, he is still in ICU at the time of this writing. Paul And Teresa Hicks and the Kerrs are doing better. Albert Woods still needs prayers.
School will be starting Aug. 24. Prayers for students, teachers, custodians, superintendents, principals, para professionals, cafeteria workers, coaches and parents as we try going to school and not getting the virus.
Congratulations to the Guy Perkins Booster Club for another successful year in supplying all teachers and students with supplies for the 2020-2021 school year and was recognized to the legislature by Gov. Asa Hutchinson. T-Birds rock; go blue and gold.
Prayers for Sandy as always we keep going for follow ups and still no answers.
Have great day and week. Send me news.
Brenda Dowdy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.