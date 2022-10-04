The Guy community has had a terrible tragedy happen in the community this past week which has touched many lives in the community.

We lost Roy Jones, who has been a pillar of our community for years. He was married to the love of his life, Joyce Morgan Jones. They had two children, Robyn and Robert, who gave them grandchildren, a great granddaughter and a great grandson on the way. Roy was a family man who was very proud of his family, especially those grandkids and great grands. Every time you saw Roy and Joyce together, you could see the true love they had for each other and they always took the time to talk to you. Of course, it was always about our grands and their great grands. He will be missed in the community and missed by his family. Please keep this family in your prayers. They are struggling right now. We all know after the funeral, reality will hit and it will never be the same. As I write this after the visitation on Sunday, you could tell by the many people that showed up all the hearts he had had touched. Rest in peace, Roy Jones, and to the family, you have my deepest condolences. Take one day at a time. Losing a loved one is not easy.

