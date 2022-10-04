The Guy community has had a terrible tragedy happen in the community this past week which has touched many lives in the community.
We lost Roy Jones, who has been a pillar of our community for years. He was married to the love of his life, Joyce Morgan Jones. They had two children, Robyn and Robert, who gave them grandchildren, a great granddaughter and a great grandson on the way. Roy was a family man who was very proud of his family, especially those grandkids and great grands. Every time you saw Roy and Joyce together, you could see the true love they had for each other and they always took the time to talk to you. Of course, it was always about our grands and their great grands. He will be missed in the community and missed by his family. Please keep this family in your prayers. They are struggling right now. We all know after the funeral, reality will hit and it will never be the same. As I write this after the visitation on Sunday, you could tell by the many people that showed up all the hearts he had had touched. Rest in peace, Roy Jones, and to the family, you have my deepest condolences. Take one day at a time. Losing a loved one is not easy.
Hats off to Jeff Glover and Brett Glover and everyone that helped with Sparks in the Park this past weekend. It was a great success and the best fireworks I’ve ever seen. The bands were great along with good vendors and food was great. For those of you that didn’t come, you missed the best family outing and great music and lots of fun – mark your calendars for next year will be even bigger and better.
Others on our prayer list include Carl Baker, Sharon and Dwight Rimmer, Butch Rimmer, Sharon and Johnny Carrol Rimmer, Sandy Dowdy, Jumpy Hartwick, Rich Gronke, Jimmy and Merle Thomas and anyone else who has been sick or in the hospital.
Be safe out there, watch for those big yellow buses when lights are flashing, it means to stop. Also recently some people are not using crosswalks at lights. People, two young ladies were crossing Highway 65 and were hit. Please cross at the lights.
Happy birthday, Kiptyn Mode. He celebrated all weekend. He is the son of Gary and Taylor Mode.
If you know someone having a birthday, anniversary or a celebration, let me know so I can recognize them.
Dr. Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “How to Face Life’s Challenges” from I Samuel 17 at Bethlehem Baptist Church Sunday. Bro. Danny Fagala, Brian Harvison, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Caleb Harvison, Jimmie Decker and Amanda Hall were in charge of the music. Robin Clark and Sara Havens provided special music by playing “What Earthly Reason” on piano and keyboard.
Eleven men from the area went on a trail ride Oct. 1 to the Ozark National Forest in the Scotland Area. They had lunch on the trail. Those making the trip were Thurl Smith, Bill Townsend, Melvin Bone, Calvin Davis, Rick Bryan, Austin Farris, Bruce Hall, Garry Reeves, Greg Wright, Robbie Farris and Dale Heffentrager.
Twenty-six people attended the Garrison-McKaskle Reunion at the Bethlehem Baptist Church Family Life Center on Saturday, Oct. 1. Those attending were Chris and Peggy Dauten of Rogers, Dennis L. Garrison of Springdale, Ruby Garrison and Anita Nuuja of Elkins, Carl Gene Garrison of Midland, Mich., Celia Lou Sowell and Connie Goodwin of Garner, Betty Sue Hale of Vinity Corner, Louie Garrison of Bradford, Jeannie Price of Morrilton, Terry Mack and Tessie Howard of Adona, Jim and Janis Mack Davidson and Joyce Nell Garrison of Conway. Jimmie Lee Merritt of Greenbrier, Danny Hardy of Guy, Frank, Marvell, Frankie and Shelby Hardy, and Carla Scarborough all of Republican, Gale and Carl Garrison and Jerry Nash, all of Horseshoe Mountain, also attended.
Saturday, Oct. 1 was the Reynolds/Hammontree annual hayride. This year it was held at the home of Terry and Lori Reynolds at Republican. Besides family, new neighbors were invited. For many of them, it was their first hayride. Hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and dip were enjoyed by all.
We extend sympathy to the families of Ginger McClung and Roy Jones, who passed away last week.
We extend sympathy to the family of Paul O’Neal (Neal) Kirkland of Conway. He grew up in this community. He was a navy veteran. Visitation and funeral services were Saturday at Roller-McNutt in Greenbrier with graveside services at Bethlehem Cemetery with military honors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.