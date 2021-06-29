Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled "The Seven Things God Hates" from Proverbs 6:16-19 at the 9:30 and 11 a.m. services Sunday at Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Bro. Danny Fagala, Treslyn Fletcher, Cole Krisell, Josh Barnes, Seth McGee, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Jimmie and Gabe Decker, and Caleb Harvison were in charge of the music for both services.
Robbie Farris sang "Does He Still Feel the Nails" as special music.
Beverly Eads joined Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday on a promise of a letter from Lifesong Baptist Church.
On July 4, Bethlehem will return to its normal schedule of services with the Gathering at 9:30, Sunday School at 10, and worship at 11.
We plan to have a hamburger and hotdog cookout and all the trimmings, and desserts, watermelon and ice cream. A fireworks show will follow. The community is invited to attend.
On June 19, at the Booneville Old Fairgrounds over 100 people attended the Bill and June Terry Family Reunion with Reed Terry hosting.
They had music, food and a family auction. Jerry and Carolyn Terry, Nathan, Samantha and Cash Terry, Larry and Donna Terry and Linda Terry were among those attending.
Family members who had lunch with Danny and Linda Roberts on Sunday were Shawn and Tonya Hammontree, Don and Robin Clark, George and Kristy Roberts, Terry and Lori Reynolds, and Travis, Mallori and Blair Kunkel.
Madelyn Jameson and Sara McGee were recently named 2021 inductees into the Alpha Chi Society at Central Baptist College.
Paxton Wallace, a Wichita State Baseball player, was recently named to the ABCA/Rawlings 2021 NCAA Division I Golden Glove team as a third baseman.
Cayden Wallace, an outfielder for the Arkansas Razorbacks, was recently named to the Freshman All-SEC team for 2021.
Barbara Glover, Kelly and Nona Glover, Preston Glover and Sue Seay attended Friday the funeral of Peggy Glover at Roller McNutt Funeral Home.
We extend sympathy to the family of Caleb Brandon of Searcy, son of Rev. Chad and Shelley Brandon, who passed away Friday.
Bro. Chad was a former pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church and Holland Baptist Church.
By Gale Garrison
Guy news
Summer is officially here. Please stay out of the heat. Lots of people have had heat strokes or almost gotten too hot.
Gary Glover needs our prayers cause he has not completely recovered from his heat stroke.
Bessie Bearden went to the auction at Clinton on Saturday and passed out from the heat.
I keep telling her it’s way too hot to be out in this heat and she was taken to hospital at Clinton with an IV for fluid and had several tests run and then came home later that night. People please stay in and be safe.
Last week, the Special Olympics state games were held at Harding University in Searcy.
It was different but our Soar family hadn’t been together in over a year. We had about 400 athletes. Hopefully we will be on a regular schedule next year. It was fun and very different. Lots of social distancing. We missed our Bocce leader Aleshia Holbrook. Who passed away a year ago in March. We also lost another great coach and friend Lynn Mauldin last week. We said our goodbyes to Lynn on Saturday in Wynne, Arkansas.
It’s been a ruff year losing these two coaches and several athletes this year. We will miss each of you and we know you are flying with the angels.
We also would like to express our deepest sympathy to the family of Mason Daniel Kane Boyce of Greenbrier. Mason was a Unified Partner with Arkansas Special Olympics USA Arkansas Team Akon with his mother Melissa. He will be missed by many friends and family. Fly high with the Angels.
If you have never been to the drive thru Safari Zoo In Springdale. Take your family. Ten acres of drive thru and walk around. Petting zoo. Lots of fun.
Have a great week and be cool and be safe.
By Brenda Holt
