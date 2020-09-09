Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message “Church Growth from God’s Perspective” from Acts 9:31 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. Various church members were in charge of the music in the absence of Bro. Danny Fagala.
The next Bethlehem Food Pantry will be Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon.
An EF-0 tornado came through this area Sept. 1. Several people had tree damage, other suffered property damage and power outages. Many took shelter in their storm cellars and safe rooms.
Gary Reeves, Rick Bryan, Bill Townsend, Melvin Bone, Bruce Hall and Randy Phillips went to Bobby and Claudia Reynolds’ home Friday to help clean up storm damage. The men including Bobby Reynolds also helped clean up storm damage at the homes of Barbara Glover and Hattie Lee Hankins. After finishing the cleaning several of the men enjoyed a fish dinner and pie furnished by a good Samaritan who stopped by Barbara’s house.
Paul and Pam Glover of Batesville visited Barbara Glover and other relatives in the area Friday afternoon. Paul and Pam attended the Greenbrier/Batesville football game.
Gale Garrison, Jimmie Merritt of Greenbrier, and Joyce Nell Garrison of Conway spent Thursday going out for a hamburger and driving around the area.
Leonard, Michelle, Isabella and Owen Glover of Conway and Laura Burris visited Barbara Glover and Hattie Lee Hankins Saturday afternoon.
Greg Seay and family of Nebraska spent the weekend with Sue Seay.
Letha Marie Brown, grandmother of Haley Roberts passed away Friday, September 4th. Her funeral was Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Plumerville, We extend sympathy to the family.
– Gale Garrison
Guy newsThis past week has been a tough week and a long week. As most of you might know, I have been helping a dear friend of mine Albert Woods. We graduated together and have always been friends. Albert Elijah Woods went to be with the lord as one of his angels last Tuesday. He had some wonderful ladies that took care of him too. He left behind his wife Susan and son Bo Woods. He will be missed by the Guy Perkins Class of 1970. And other family members. Albert had a great memorial service. Cassie Coates and her son each spoke at the funeral telling how much Albert meant to them. I guess I should of spoke but I couldn’t do it. Dusty Burt, you did a wonderful job conducting the service on Saturday at 3 p.m. Albert would have so proud of you.
David McPherson has been improving, which is good news. He still has a long way to go. Please keep those prayers coming for him and his family.
I spent some time last week with my friend Dorothy Myers at her mom’s place in Wilmott, Arkansas. She had a sale to downsize. She still has her mom Merle Jean Myers, who is in assisted living facility. It was a lot of work and what memories she had of all her mom’s things. Her mom is a great person.
Aimee Glover at the time of this writing is in the hospital in Conway. Prayers for Aimee to get the rest and to find out what is causing all this confusion and pain. Pray that Jeanie gets some rest too.
Happy birthday Zachary Hartwick, Curtis Lee Barton And Johnny (Pooh) Clay. Hoping each of you had great birthdays. I went to a cookout in honor of Johnny Clay’s birthday at his home. Good food and good company.
Please pray that this Covid disease will get a cure soon; so many have gotten this and still feeling the side effects and death. Numbers are still rising.
My mother’s brother Carnzzle Lane from Corbin, Kentucky, is in third stage dementia and fell Friday night, refused to go to hospital, then went the next day. He has four broken ribs. They kept him in hospital to try and keep him from having pneumonia. Would appreciate prayers on his behalf.
Hope your Labor Day weekend was a great one. Have a great week and watch out for those big yellow buses – stop when those stop signs are out and yellow lights flashing. It’s the law. Send news to me at 501-450-0395 or send it through Facebook.
– Brenda Dowdy
