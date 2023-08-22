Guy news
Flashing red lights means kids ahead. When you see the flashing lights and red stop sign out, please stop. They are carrying precious cargo. This covers all lanes going north, south, east and west.
Keep the following in prayers: Dean Bryant, Diane and Bob Remus, Steve and Helen Mode, Sandy Dowdy, Linda Stevenson and anyone who is sick or has been in the hospital.
Sandy had to have several tests run, so please add some extra prayers for those to be good.
Last Tuesday night, I had the pleasure of listening and watching my grandson, Landon Dowdy, in the marching band at Conway High School. Wow, they were fantastic. It was just magnificent. Everyone was in sync. The band director said they were six weeks ahead. He said it was the first time in a long time to be this far ahead of the game. So proud of each of them that participated. Landon is in the 10th grade and plays the baritone. Go Wampus Cats.
Can’t leave my beautiful granddaughter out. She is in the second grade at Theodore Jones School. She got the teacher she wanted. Looking forward to working with Mrs. Dunn.
Sandy and Madison Dowdy and I dressed in our pink and went to see the new Barbie movie. We had a blast. Madison spent Friday night with us, too. I just love those times I get to spend with my grands. Please slow down time; they are growing up too fast.
Sunday I had the pleasure of meeting a co-worker, Pam Mann, at Damascus for dinner. We had a great visit and time. Love my friends.
Please pray for all the students, college students, teachers, professors, teacher’s aides, custodians, secretaries, bus drivers, coaches, superintendents, principals, cafeteria workers and all employees to have a great year. It takes a village to make a school district work. Once a T-bird, always a T-bird.
Mark your calendars to Sept. 29-30 for Sparks in the Park at Guy City Park. Lots of vendors, food, crafts, entertainment, great bands, fellowship and fun. Any questions, you can contact Jeff Glover or any one on the committee.
Have a great week and remember to not drink or do drugs when you are driving.
Brenda Dowdy
