Centerville news
Our super busy spring has been stopped by the quarantine due to Coronavirus. It seems like forever since I have been to my beloved church and I am missing it. I can see what most of our members are doing on social media and Lana Gartner has been sending our sermons out online so we can still participate in church when we are not allowed to attend services. I am thankful we are being considerate of each other but I miss my people.
Schools are now 100 percent online and it has been a big adjustment for me. I do not feel comfortable recording everything I would do in the classroom and we all know that we can’t get as in depth with teaching online as we would be able to do in the classroom.
On top of that, I just don’t like to see “me” on camera and am not a fan of my voice recorded. I sure do sound country. However, I have had to jump right in anyway. I know other teachers and students are feeling the same emotions that I am and all of us are kind of shocked that we miss the structure of going to work and school every day.
I can’t believe how much I miss my classroom and my kids. However, I am thankful that I still get to see and talk to many of them as we meet for our Google Hangout a couple of times a week.
Pray for our country and our world. Pray for our family and friends. Social distance and stay in quarantine so we can survive this virus and we can reusme our new “normal” life soon. One of these days, I will invite you to attend Centerville United Methodist Church again. Until then, stay safe.
Horseshoe Mountain news
Bethlehem Baptist Church’s services were on-line this week. Dr, Martin Jameson’s message was titled “The Mystery of the Empty Tomb “ from Luke 24:1-12. Bro. Danny Fagala and the Praise Team present Easter Music. Bro. Brian Harvison presented special music titled “There Rose a Lamb”.
The Bethlehem Food Pantry will not be serving families until the current pandemic is over.
Rick and Kathy Watson celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary last week. Family and friends drove to their home complete with signs to wish them well keeping a safe distance. Rick and Kathy enjoyed greeting everyone from their front porch.
Nathan, Samantha, and Cash Terry of Conway visited Jerry, Carolyn, Tina and Travis Terry Easter Sunday.
Todd and Whitney Eason of Conway brought lunch to her dad, Carl Garrison and aunt, Gale Garrison Sunday.
Guy news
We are so proud to hear that Jason Strain is doing better! Keep him and his wife Terry in your prayers.
The school buildings are closed! But students still have to do ami work! It’s important that each student does this! Please be safe out there and stay at home! Spending time with family can be a good thing! Prayers for students and teachers!
There are lots of churches doing services on line! The Guy Church of Christ is on line. I’m inviting you to join us at 11 am on Sundays and 7 pm on Wednesday nights! Mt Olive Baptist Church is also online.
Hope Dealers In Guy is a Christian based facility for woman that are recovering from alcohol or drug addiction. They are doing great things there! This is a non profit organization! Check out their food truck Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday afternoons from 4 to 7. Check their. Facebook page for complete menus for this week! Rib dinners, barbecue sandwiches, turkey dinner. The food is all good!
