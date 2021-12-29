Guy news
Happy new year everyone. I hope your new year is blessed in so many ways.
Christmas has come and gone. I hope everyone got to spend time with their families and each one was blessed with your presence.
I only got to spend time with my immediate family – Sandy, Jerry, Dana, Landon and Madison on Christmas Eve. They came to my house. I cooked pinto beans, cornbread, fried potatoes and fried okra for dinner. Then Sandy and I went and spent the night with them to wait Santa’s visit.
Christmas Day, we all went to Ken and Cassie Patrom’s home for brunch. It was a great meal and good fellowship. We missed getting together with my brother, sisters and their family. Carolyn and Mark tested positive for COVID, and her family Tuesday before Christmas was quarantined. They were fully vaccinated and they got the infusion shot this past Sunday. Feeling some better but still quarantined. Sunday afternoon, I went to late lunch with my brother Gary. After dropping Gary off, Sandy and I went to the movies. I missed being with rest of family too. Hopefully we can get together, all of us, in January. Please keep Mark and Carolyn in your prayers. Our whole family needs prayers.
Bessie Bearden had visitors this past week – Gayle Teuton, Phoenix Bearden Dean Bryant and Brenda Dowdy. Phoenix had a surprise when she got to Bessie’s. Uncle Rick built her a huge tree house to play in. He did a great job.
Prayers for Aimee Glover, who recently has been in hospital for health reasons but is home now. Thank you, Karen Clay, for your kind words in your Christmas card and sorry for your recent loss of your brother. Karen has asked me to tell everyone to protect themselves from COVID and to wear your masks. It is very heartbreaking to lose a loved one.
Have a great week – don’t party too much New Year’s Eve. If you do drink alcohol or use drugs, please don’t drive. The life you save could be your own or someone you know and love. Have a designated driver or don’t drink. You can have fun without partying with drugs and alcohol.
Send me news. Happy new year. Thank you to all who read the community news.
Horseshoe Mountain news
Bro. Danny Fagala preached the morning message titled “What Will You Do with Jesus” from Luke 2 and Matthew 2 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday morning. Kaylen Fagala, Kelsey Fagala Sandefur, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Josh Barnes, Caleb Harvison and Seth McGee were in charge of the music.
Brandi Glover of Conway hosted the Glover Family for their Christmas Eve gathering. Those attending were Barbara Glover, Hattie Lee Hankins, Kelly and Nona Glover, Carter and Amanda Mayo, Laura Burris, Leonard, Michelle, Isabella and Owen Glover of Shady Grove, Preston, Tammy, Amber and Evie Glover of Conway.
Kelly and Nona Glover, Barbara Glover, Hattie Hankins and Laura Glover visited Helen Davis at Clinton Christmas Day.
Zach Bailey of Washington, D. C. is spending the Christmas Holidays with Cyndi Bailey and Bud and Carolyn Gean.
Bud and Carolyn Gean, Cyndi and Zach Bailey, Jimmie, Tyler and Tanner Carroll spent Christmas Eve with Jake, Rachel, Case and Caroline Nowotny in Clarksville.
Gale and Carl Garrison spent Christmas Eve with Todd and Whitney Eason in Conway.
Whitney and Todd Eason, Carl and Gale Garrison spent Christmas Day with Ronny and Carol Eason in Batesville. Others present were Wesley, Courtney, Reed and Ana Beal of Batesville, Juanita Mayhugh and Terry Chudy of North Little Rock, and Adam, Caitlin and Alexander Chudy of Houston, Texas.
Christmas Day visitors of Jerry and Debra Robinson were Joyce Nell Garrison of Conway, Michael and Tessie McKaskle of Plumerville, Michael, Lindsey, Kinley and Chanley Meek of Farmington, Brian, Kelsey and Jag Robinson, Kim Stone all of Greenbrier, Derb and Hope Stone, and Vickie Rogers of Mayflower.
Jerry Nash and Jimmie Lee Merritt visited Jamie and Andrea Holt at Saltillo Christmas Day.
The Otis Roberts Family had their annual Christmas Eve celebration in the Family Life Center at Bethlehem Baptist Church. There are six Roberts siblings, so it is a big party. About 50 family members were present. Covid kept some of them away.
Marilyn Battles sent me the following: Ted and Marilyn Battles, Erby, Tanya and Faith Foster are thankful for the warm weather. They were able to gather outdoors with family. They are grateful for Faith’s progress. Faith sees the doctor in Little Rock on Wednesday.
We extend sympathy to the family of Dianne Gean Bogard of Sheridan who passed away Dec. 8. She was Bud Gean’s sister.
We extend sympathy to the families of Barbara Tidwell, Don Jolly and Doyle Davis who have passed away recently.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.