Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled "The Hope of the Resurrection" from Psalm 16:9-11 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Easter Sunday. Bro. Danny Fagala led the congregation and Bethlehem Choir in selections of Easter music with Tate Fletcher, Brian Harvison and Rebecca Decker serving as soloists.
Carl Garrison attended the wedding of Clayton Johnson and Miranda Reynolds at Grace Bible Church in Conway recently.
Easter visitors of Barbara Glover were Preston, Tammy, Amber and Evie Glover of Conway, Carter and Amanda Mayo of Center Ridge, Kelly and Nona Glover, Laura Burris, Leonard, Michelle, Isabella and Owen Glover and Gale Garrison.
Easter Sunday, the Otis Roberts family had lunch at the home of Leta Kirkland. All six siblings and their extended families were present.
The Hammontree and Reynolds families met at the home of Shawn and Tonya Hammontree for an evening meal and an egg hunt.
Melvin Bone, Richard Bryan, Calvin Davis, Bruce Hall, Garry Reeves and Austin Farris participated in a ride to the National Forest near Hector, along Illinois Bayou last week. This was Calvin's last ride with the "Geezers" as they call themselves. Calvin will be moving to Texas later in the month.
The Greenbrier District WMA will meet Thursday at 10 a.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church in Greenbrier.
We extend sympathy to the family of Carolyn Mallett, wife of Frank Mallett. The funeral was at Bethlehem Baptist Church Thursday, April 6 with visitation before the service. Lunch was served in the Bethlehem Family Life Center to family and friends. We extend sympathy to the families of Patsy McMillen, Ronnie Mobbs and Dorothy Beagles.
Guy news
I am so excited and proud of my son, Jerry Dowdy. He was chosen for 2023 Employee of the Year at Central Baptist College in Conway. Jerry, congratulations for getting this great honor. It’s wonderful to be appreciated at your job and recognition too.
Dean Powell had Easter lunch with her children and grandkids at her home Sunday.
The family of Waymon and Sue Passmore met at the old home place with all their children and their families for a big lunch and Easter egg hunt on Sunday. Seeing all those pictures reminded me of going to Opie Hartwick’s home. When Johnny and I first married, we spent a lot of holidays with the Hartwick family. There was never a dull moment with that bunch.
Sandy and I met with Jerry, Dana, Landon, Madison Dowdy, Ken, Cassie, Novelyn and William Patrom at their church on Sunday. Then we went to the Patrom to eat lunch with them and watch the kids hunt Easter eggs. Thank you Jerry and Dana and Ken and Cassie for letting us come celebrate Easter with you and your families. We had a great time.
We also went to supper at Amanda Dowdy’s beautiful home for supper on Sunday with her family. We had a great time.
The baseball teams are moving right along at Guy-Perkins School and are hoping for crowds of people to come and watch them play.
Happy heavenly birthday to the following: my dad, Ober Dawson, Jerry Bruce Rowlett on the 10th, Pat Presley Gauley on the 11th. You are all truly missed by many.
