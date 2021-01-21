Horseshoe Mountain news
Danny Fagala preached the Sunday morning message titled “Finding Comfort in Chaos” at the 9:30 and 11 a.m. services at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Mitch Reynolds, Robin Fagala, Robin Clark, Rebecca Decker and Josh Barnes were in charge of the music.
Robin Clark and Jim Martin provided music for the funeral service for Bro. Jim Courtney at Springhill Baptist Church Wednesday. Robin played the keyboard and Jim sang with a trio.
We extend sympathy to the family of Bobby Earl Vaughn who passed away Jan. 16. Vaughn lived in this community.
Guy news
It’s been a long week. Sandy is doing good. Thank you for all the prayers.
My cousin Louise from Michigan got her angel wings a week ago. Her mother is my mom’s sister. Louise and I were born on the same day two hours apart. She will be missed by her family. She always had a smile and loved all her kids, grandkids and great-grands.
Lots of people are sick with COVID. Please take precautions. Wear your mask. Prayers for all those sick with COVID.
The Polar Plunge at Greenbrier Woolly Hollow State Park will be Feb. 20. To see the new rules, go to http://www.arkansas specialolympucs.org. You can do a virtual plunge or come that day. Call me at 501-450-0395 for more information.
Girl Scout cookies are here.
Looking for someone to touch up mom’s house from inconsiderate renters we had. If interested, please call me.
Happy birthday to Amanda Dowdy Hooten, Angie Dowdy and Danny Thorn.
Several people are still suffering from losing someone in their family so keep them in prayers.
Sandy and I have been staying in and taking care of each other. Send me news and have a great week.
Prayers for Marie Cavin Laymon, Bronc Barton, Clark Stevenson, David MCPherson and anyone else sick.
