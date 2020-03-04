Editor’s note: The Log Cabin Democrat wants to hear from the community. If you have a community news item, submit to editorial@thecabin.net for consideration to be published.
Horseshoe Mountain newsDr. Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “Evidence that Proves Jesus is Lord” from John 5 at Bethlehem Baptist Church Sunday. Special music was presented by Jordan and Kelsey Sandefur and Kaylen Fagala.
The Bethlehem Food Pantry served 117 families Monday March 2nd.
Gale Garrison, Joyce Talley, Sis Ruple and Carol Matthews of Vilonia attended the Arkansas Lady Backs/ LSU Basketball game in Fayetteville Sunday afternoon.
Gale Garrison attended the funeral of Katrina Kilpatrick at Roller McNutt Funeral Home Chapel Monday.
Saturday, February 29th, Lori Reynolds and Linda Roberts attended the annual Flower and Garden Show in Little Rock at the State Fair Grounds. The displays were very elaborate and beautiful, especially P. Allen Smith’s. He built a house of vines with a flower-covered roof. It looked like something you would see in a fairy tale.
Tyler, Sarah, Rachel and Lydia Cavin were house guests this past weekend of Mike and Susan Cavin.
Cole Krisell and Emily Harvison were married Saturday afternoon, February 29th at Immanuel Baptist Church in Greenbrier, with Dr. Martin Jameson officiating. Several from this area attended the ceremony.
– Gale Garrison
Centerville newsThere have been many things going on at Centerville United Methodist Church and I have not written much lately. I cannot begin to tell you all the things that I have missed but will include a couple of big items. First of all, we write every summer about our kids who participate in OMP, also known as Ozark Mission Project. Dylan and Kaylee went every summer they could from seventh through tenth grades and it was a great experience for them to help a family in need of repair to their home in another part of our state. Our very own Katie Hines, granddaughter of Larry and Mary Ann Halsey will be working on the staff this summer with OMP helping to organize the mission projects and influence the campers. What a great experience and we are all so proud of her.
Our church held a benefit yard sale a few years ago and have decided to do that again. I have seen a list of the donated items and there are many antiques and pieces of nice furniture in addition to other household items as the congregation is seriously cleaning out their homes for spring. The yard sale will take place on April 4th from 8:00 a.m.-approximately noon at the Enders Community Center, located at 1098 Highway 107 in Quitman. There will be signs alerting you of the sale and I am telling you that it is expected to have a great variety of items, including heirloom antiques. Mark your calendars and come find some treasures.
Jimmy Bauder celebrated his 52nd Birthday last Wednesday at On the Border in Conway with his lovely wife, Todd and Kellie Cardin, Bill Fulmer and myself. He received a quite charming decoration for his living room and a special hat. The decoration, a hobo figurine purchased at an auction last year, has become “the” highly anticipated gift passed around to each member of the group on their special day so it gets a little time in each household. Some might say that the gift is when you get to pass it onto the next person to celebrate a birthday but I would say the gift is having great friends to laugh and celebrate with at all.
As spring approaches, the days are getting longer and warmer and I am excited to be able to get outside more often. Time changes this week end so be sure to set your clocks up an hour Saturday night so you don’t miss church on Sunday morning. Come visit us at Centerville United Methodist Church at 9:00 if you are searching for a church home.
– Jennifer Freeman
Guy news
Good morning. Spring is on the way. The buttercups are blooming.
Happy birthday to my beautiful niece Brianna Hays. Her birthday was March 1 and congratulations she will graduate in May with honors. So proud of her.
Happy belated birthday to Gary Fielder and wishing you many more.
Please keep the family of Theoda Griffith in your prayers as they are going through.
This journey as we all dread. To the family we love you and we all know that your Dad is a loving father, husband, granddad and lots of friends that love him too.
The Guy Perkins Athletics Booster Club had a fish and wings dinner at school with a dessert auction last Sunday. I’m sure it was good. Sorry I didn’t come.
Last Thursday after noon I picked up the grand daughter took her home ate supper with her family. And we played Rubeque till bed time. Some great family time. I love nights like this. I love my family.
Please keep Sandy in your prayers has we have another doctors appointment and more tests to run. My baby girl hasn’t been well since last June.
Happy birthday to Lisa Payne. Hope your leap year birthday was great. Yes she was born ion February 29th. Wishing you many more birthdays.
As always keep the following in your prayers: Bessie Bearden, Faye Hooten, Wilma Purtle, Clark And Linda Stevenson, Glenna Burroughs, Robbie Ward, Albert Woods and anyone else that is sick or lost someone.
The Hope Dealers, which is a Christian home for women who are getting help from addiction. They had a yard sale this past weekend which was very successful This organization is making a difference by one verse at a time. They also sold boiled Shrimp dinners too Which was delicious. More news to come regarding the food truck. I can’t wait.
Have a great week. Mt. Olive Baptist Church also had a dinner play last Saturday night. I read the reviews and it was an awesome play and meal. Sunday they fed the Renewal Ranch men for lunch after services. Another good organization that are helping men with addiction.
We do live in a great community we are a small community but with big hearts. I live our community.
– Brenda Dowdy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.