To say that Easter Sunday was a success at Centerville United Methodist Church is an understatement. We had over 60 people in attendance, which is more than double any service since the outbreak of COVID kept people confined to their home. The weather was beautiful, the kids enjoyed their Easter egg hunt after our service, and it was communion Sunday.
Attendees had the option of using the individual cup of juice with a wafer or they could do it with our community loaf. It felt so good and even felt pretty normal if you ignore the fact that over half of our faces were covered. I will also give a small shout out to the daughters of Johnny and Ann Harrod, Caroline and Catherine Harrod. Those lovely ladies were sitting behind me and they greatly improved the sound of our hymns on the left side of the church.
Bill Fulmer drove Ethel, his 1960 Ford Thunderbird, for her first drive that was longer than a test drive after he replaced the engine several weeks ago. I would say the trip was a success and she has made it out of the yard several times since then, including a trip for Coke floats at Sonic on a Saturday night. Way to go, Ethel.
Shelly Canten Davis and I went to see her parents, Geoff and Linda Canten, while I was out for spring break. We told so many stories, shared some memories, and laughed at lots of jokes. It was so good to see them. I guess it will be summer break before I am able to do that again.
The McNew Cemetery will hold its annual meeting for anyone who has family buried in the cemetery or who has an interest in helping to make decisions in regard to the cemetery. The meeting is traditionally held on the last Saturday in April and that is April 24th for this year. The work day portion of the meeting is usually over around noon and the board then shares important information regarding the cemetery.
The Centerville Reunion will take place this year in June and I will share more about that as it gets closer. COVID kept the reunion from taking place last year so we are lucky that numbers are down and folks are vaccinated, which will allow us to host the event once again. The reunion is for not only Centerville School attendees, but also their family.
By Jennifer Fulmer
Horseshoe Mountain newsMartin Jameson preached the morning message titled “The Secret Every Wise Man Knows” from Proverbs 1:1-7 at the 9:45 and 11 a.m. services at Bethlehem Baptist Church Sunday. Bro. Danny Fagala, Natalie and Sara Havens, Robin Clark, Cole Krisell, Seth McGee, and Josh Barnes were in charge of the music. Sunday School Classes resumed Sunday. The schedule is available on www.Bethlehem BaptistChurch.info for all church activities. The Sunday night service is the Life Skills Institute.
Mike Kirkland of this community passed away Wednesday April 7. Mike’s funeral was held Saturday, April 10 at Lifesong Baptist Church where he attended church. Bro. Freddie Mark Wilcox preached the funeral and gave a eulogy. Mike was buried at Bethlehem Cemetery. We extend sympathy to the family.
This weekend kicked off Motor Cross MX Racing in Houston, Texas. Mitch and Ryder Reynolds and family members participated. Mitch began his Motor Cross Church at this race. He has been called the Moto Chaplain. He also gave the eulogy for one of the racers who was killed. Mitch placed third and second and Ryder was 8th and 10 out of a race consisting of 16 racers.
Cole Allen was named one of Arkansas Nuclear One’s Newest Reactor Operators. Congratulations to Cole. He is the husband of Bailey Reynolds Allen.
Joyce Nell Garrison had lunch with Derb and Hope Stone last week. They drove around the area looking at the home construction going on in the area.
Cayden Wallace of Wooster who plays baseball at the University of Arkansas was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week for his play last week.
Boy Gale Garrison
Guy newsPhoenix Bearden spent part of the Easter weekend with Bessie and Rick Bearden.
Happy birthday to Ken Patrom who runs Grab It And Go Barbecue. He is the husband of Cassie Patrom. Hope you had a great birthday.
Please pray for the following: Aimee Glover had a picc line put in for antibiotics for an infection in her leg.
Dortha Glover is in Conway Regional Hospital and might go to rehab sometime this week.
The Mode Cemetery Board met last Saturday at the Cemetery to discuss the upcoming annual clean up, decoration and association meeting will be Saturday, May 1 starting at 8:30 a.m. and ending at 11 a.m. or before. Please bring blowers, sprayers and weed eaters for the cleaners. Please bring spray bottles filled with water the cemetery’s fund will provide eraser. There is always a need to pick up limbs and tombstones to be cleaned. We will also add new flowers to all graves. We will add flags to all veterans’ graves.
Please come and spend a little time with other family members and see how beautiful our family cemetery looks after a major clean up.
Come see the accomplishments and improvements we have completed the last few years. Be a part of doing things for the cemetery. You might have some ideas too to improve our cemetery. If it rains we will still have the meeting and meet under the pavilion and bring a chair. Hope to see you there.
There are so many in our community that are struggling with different situations; please be kind and don’t be cruel. Things happen and it affects lots of people. Everyone needs to pray for these families.
Last Thursday the Guy Perkins Schools along with Faulkner County Sheriff, Guy Police Department, Guy Fire Department and many medical people emergency service did a presentation re-enactments of prom. I know it was a good presentation of what can happen to you if you make choices to drink and take drugs and drive. Thank you to the school students and to all who volunteered to do this.
Send me news to 501-450-0395. Have a great week. Thank you to all that called regarding the house. It has been rented.
By Brenda Dowdy
