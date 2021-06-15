Centerville news
Some 70 years have passed since Centerville School held classes.
However, a few of these former students are still around, and Centerville United Methodist Church will hold a reunion for them on Saturday, June 26. This Church is eight miles northeast of Greenbrier and adjoins the old school grounds. Former students, family members, and friends are invited.
Activities will get underway at 10 a.m. and follow the same format of previous reunions. Lunch will be provided by the Church. Last year, with the pandemic in full sway, the reunion had to be set aside, but Church members and others want to bring it back.
Attendees will be encouraged to introduce themselves and update the group about their experiences and circumstances. Pictures and other mementos of school days would be welcome.
So, mark your calendars for June 26. Although most of the students from the early years of the School are no longer with us, those remaining alumni always seem to enjoy getting back together.
The CUMC yard sale was a big success and we raised a good chunk of money. I like more than that the fellowship of those who attended and worked. Thank you to everyone who came out and thank you to everyone who donated for the event.
If you have news for the Centerville Community, please email me at jennifer fulmer20@gmail.com.
By Jennifer Fulmer
Guy newsHope everyone has been surviving this heat. I do believe our summer is here.
Please keep Dora Glover and her family in your prayers. Dora has been my neighbor for years and a good neighbor. Prayers are needed for Kyle Rimmer who is having surgery this week. The McPherson Family, Sandy Dowdy, Diane and Bob Remus, Loretta Spears, Ruth Michaels all need our prayers.
There were lots of yard sales this past weekend.
Last Monday night, I went to the Arkansas Country Music awards at Reynolds Performance Hall at UCA. It was a great performance by all artists. Good music and lots of fun.
Lots of ball games going on and lots laughter at the games.
Mickey and Charlene Fortner And their family recently spent a week in Gulf Shores. They had a great time spending with their kids and their families.
Kenneth and Cheri Ferrell recently celebrated their anniversary in the Smoky Mountains. Wishing you many more happy years together.
Hope you have a great week and remember to not drink or do drugs while you are driving. Send news to me at 501-450-0385 or shout at me on Facebook.
Sandy Dowdy came and spent the weekend with me a week ago.
By Brenda Dowdy
Horseshoe Mountain newsMartin Jameson preached the morning message titled “Why You Should Live a Morally Pure Life” from Proverbs 5 at Bethlehem Baptist Church Sunday. Bro. Danny Fagala, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Treslyn Fletcher, Cole Krisell, Josh Barnes, Seth McGee, Jimmie and Gabe Decker, and Caleb Harvison served as the Praise Team for both services. Bethlehem celebrated their 130th birthday Sunday and homecoming. Special music was presented during the services. The Praise Ensemble of Robin Clark, Sara and Natalie Havens, Lori Reynolds, Tonya Hammontree, and Susan Cavin sang “God is Able” and “I Love That Good Old Gospel Singing”; a Quarter of Bro. Danny Fagala, Brian Harvison, Frank Burgess, and Kay Reynolds sang “On the Jericho Road”; and a trio of Rod Davis, Sara Havens, and Bro. Danny Fagala sang “I Want to Stroll Over Heaven with You”. Patsy Southall joined Bethlehem Baptist Church Sunday on the promise of a letter from Antioch Baptist Church.
Roman Powell, son of Micah and Rachel Powell of Kansas City, Mo celebrated his 3rd birthday last weekend at the home of his grandparents, Kelly and Nona Glover. Family and friends attended.
Dena Lynn and Rebecca Rust of Phoenix, AZ visited Barbara Glover and Hattie Hankins Saturday.
Leonard, Michelle, Isabella and Owen Glover visited friends in Tulsa, Ok. over the weekend.
We extend sympathy to the family of Mary Limbaugh Gosselin of Conway who passed away June 8.
By Gale Garrison
