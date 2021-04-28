Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “The High Cost of Foolishness” from Proverbs 1:20-33 at the 9:45 and 11 a.m. services at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. Wisdom keeps you from placing yourself in danger.
Bro. Danny Fagala, Robin Clark, Sara, Natalie, Axel and Honey Havens, Cole Krisell, Josh Barnes and Seth McGee were in charge of the music. Natalie and Axel Havens sang Christ Alone-Cornerstone as special music.
Rev. Eddie and Joy Kelso presented the Sunday night program for the WMA and Brotherhood. They provided music and talked about the Know the Truth prison ministry.
Amanda Glover Mayo celebrated her birthday Sunday with a dinner at the home of her parents, Kelly and Nona Glover. Others attending were Barbara Glover, Hattie Lee Hankins, Mike and Terrie Keys of Greenbrier, Carter Mayo, and Jo Hall of Waverly, Tennessee.
Preston, Tammy, Brandy and Evie Glover of Conway visited Barbara Glover and Hattie Hankins Sunday afternoon.
Carl Garrison attended church at Friendship Baptist Church in Vilonia on Sunday night. Renewal Ranch Phase Two presented a program. He had supper with his cousin, Joyce Talley, before church.
On Saturday, Riverlyn Reynolds celebrated her 5th birthday. The party was originally scheduled to be held at Wooster Park but the weather forced them to move it to the Bethlehem Family Life Center. It was also Haley Reynolds’ birthday. She was surprised with a cake. Saturday night, Mitch and Haley Reynolds went to eat with Travis and Mallori Kunkel, Jay and Kim Burgin, and Ryne and Natalie Havens.
We extend sympathy to the family of Billie Nixon Castleberry, who passed away April 15 in Texas. She was buried Saturday at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Conway. Billie was raised at Springhill and graduated from Greenbrier High School.
We are sorry that several in our area aren’t feeling well. We wish them a speedy recovery.
By Gale Garrison
Guy news
Gov. Asa Hutchinson recently honored the top 2021 high school graduates in Arkansas. Included were our own Guy-Perkins Salutatorian, Topanga Leslie (36:16), and Valedictorian, Grace Rooney (53:35). Graduation is set for Friday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m. in Guy City Park. Congratulations to these two young ladies.
The FFA had an auction and barbecue supper at the school cafeteria with lots of items that students made. Some of the items were beautiful. They had a good turnout.
Great news to hear – after nine months David McPherson came home from the Clinton hospital from having COVID and other complications. He was sent home with a standing ovation of all employees and family including Channel 16, 7 and 4. What a miracle. He was told he could never walk again, and there was nothing else these other hospitals could for him. What a blessing. He got to see his newborn great grandson and got to hold him. I know he was overjoyed. He is so thankful for everyone one on staff at Clinton Hospital, and all the prayers that have been said and appreciate the prayers for full recovery.
We lost another family member last week, Martin Presley. Our deepest sympathies to his children Pat Gulley, Brian and Kenny Presley and their spouses, children, grandkids and great grandchildren. Please keep this family in your prayers. He and my Dad were cousins and very close.
Happy 21st Birthday to Kelly Clay, granddaughter of my best friend Sue Clays. She celebrated lunch at the Texas Roadhouse Restaurant in Conway. The staff surprised her with a happy birthday and brought a saddle for her to sit on and she had to twirl a bandana around and yell hee haw several times. Everyone in the room played along too. They did a great job of celebrating her special day.
Cadron Crest Orchard has been open for business and so has Pops Market.
Have a great week and a safe one. Please send news to me.
By Brenda Dowdy
