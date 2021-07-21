Centerville news
Don’t forget the upcoming Faulkner County Singing Convention. It will be held at LifeSong Baptist Church in Greenbrier from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 24. This 2021 session is its 143rd, and any assembly going back to 1878 has touched untold lives over the years. Our own Centerville United Methodist Church has been host to this singing in times past, and we extend best wishes to LifeSong as it receives these singing friends.
Rick Gartner received a new present from his daughter, Allyson Gartner-Ferguson, that surprised us all. The whole family knew of Allyson’s plan to get him a new Golden Retriever puppy and Zane Ferguson videoed his reaction. The new boy looks like a fuzzy little polar bear, which is why they decided to name him Bear. I can’t wait to meet little Bear and hear all the stories of things he gets into.
Bill Fulmer and I traveled to Panama City Beach, Florida to spend a couple of days on the beach and see his daughter, Hannah. The weather was perfect and we made the most of our days. I have a nephew who settled at Ft. Walton Beach several years ago and married so it is a blessing when I get to see David and Audra Hall and their triplets. Kellan corrected me when I asked if they were seven years old that they are, in fact, 8 years old and getting ready to go into the 3rd grade. The kids were beautiful and and smart and funny and I am glad I was able to visit for a little bit.
Summer is quickly ending and school will be resuming soon. I have had an action packed summer and have traveled so much. However, I can honestly say that I am excited for school to start this summer as I will have a little adventure since I have taken a new job at Morrilton Intermediate School. After teaching for 23 years at one school, I am excited for all the opportunities I will have this next school year.
If you have news for the Centerville Community, please email me at jenn fulmer20@gmail.com.
By Jennifer Fulmer
Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “What Your Words Say About You” from Proverbs 10:31-32 at Bethlehem Baptist Church Sunday. Bro. Danny and Kaylen Fagala, Bro. Brian Harvison, Robin Clark, Rebecca and Gabe Decker, Seth McGee and Caleb Harvison were in charge of the music. Steve and Tonna McGee joined Bethlehem Baptist Church Sunday on the promise of a letter from Glenview Baptist Church in Independence, Mo.
Lori and Ryder Reynolds, Mallori Kunkel, Danny and Linda Roberts made a weekend trip to Texas. Lori and Mallori treated Ryder to the Six Flags Amusement Park for an early birthday celebration. They also visited an escape room, and they almost made it out, but time ran out on them. Danny and Linda visited with a long-time friend, Peggy Moss. It was a short trip, but enjoyable.
Gale Garrison, Gail Farris, Nancy White and Robin Lake attended the District WMA meeting at Springhill Baptist Church Thursday.
Sara Havens, Kim Burgin, and Haley Wilcox attended a Nu Skin Conference at Provo, Utah recently.
Kayle Browning of Wooster will be participating in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. She is set to compete July 28th in International Trap Shooting. Kayle was honored with a sendoff parade through the city of Greenbrier Wednesday night. We wish her the best of luck.
Paxton Wallace of Wooster has signed a contract with the Los Angeles Angels Baseball team as a non-drafted free agent. We wish Paxton the best of luck.
By Gale Garrison
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.