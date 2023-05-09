Horseshoe Mountain

Dr. Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “Actions Speak Louder than Words” from 2 Samuel 3:6-39 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. Bro. Danny Fagala, Freeman Collier, Robin Clark, Rebecca and Gabe Decker, Caleb Harvison and Amanda Hall were in charge of the music. Bro. Danny Fagala sang “He Needs a Few Good Men” as special music. Tanner Betts presented the announcements.

