Horseshoe Mountain
Dr. Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “Actions Speak Louder than Words” from 2 Samuel 3:6-39 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. Bro. Danny Fagala, Freeman Collier, Robin Clark, Rebecca and Gabe Decker, Caleb Harvison and Amanda Hall were in charge of the music. Bro. Danny Fagala sang “He Needs a Few Good Men” as special music. Tanner Betts presented the announcements.
Thirty-three class members and guests attended the Senior Adult Luncheon at the Bethlehem Baptist Church Family Life Center on Wednesday.
Caleb Aich and Brayden Truelove of this community were part of Sunday’s Greenbrier High School Class of 2023.
George and Kristi Roberts recently spent time in Morgan, Utah, visiting Chase and Gavin Roberts and their families. They now have 7 grandchildren, including Kit Sage Roberts, born to Chase and Becky Roberts on April 29 in Ogden, Utah.
The Hammontree family attended Reese Hammontree’s graduation from Central Baptist College on Saturday. Reese’s fiance, Ansley Nevil and her mom, Haley Nevil, also drove from Texas to celebrate with the family. After graduation, the family ate at Market Place. There were lots of folks in Conway due to CBC and UCA holding graduation and Toad Suck Daze going strong.
We extend sympathy to the families of Milisa Vann Moore of Conway, Rudy Pearson of Springhill and Emmett Conley of Perryville. Milisa is a daughter of the late Billy Earl Vann of this community and Margaret Lieblong Vann of the Republican Community. Rudy was in my first-grade class at Greenbrier and a cousin of Danny Roberts. Emmett’s grandmother
Cindy was a former co-worker at UCA.
