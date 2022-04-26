Guy news
Congratulations to all Area 17 athletes for doing a wonderful job at the area games in track and field in Vilonia. Everybody’s a winner. The Special Olympics motto is “Let me win; if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.” Thank you to all the coaches, parents, students, grandparents, Conway Police Department and everyone who came to cheer on the athletes.
Area 17 track and field was successful because of everyone who came and helped us make this a wonderful day for the athletes. Thank you to the Vilonia schools for letting us do our track and field at their beautiful campus.
Please keep keep in your prayers Johnny and Sharon Rimmer, Dwight and Sharon Rimmer, Bessie Bearden, Sandra Doggett and family.
Graduation is coming up – if you have an a graduate that you would like to recognize, just send me a message because next week there are lots of graduations and I will be recognizing the ones that people let me know about.
Sands Springs Missionary Baptist Church in Gravesville is having its annual community spring fest on May 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please come and join in all the fun. They will have games, bouncy houses, bingo and other games to play. Come join the fun.
Have a great week and a safe one. Please don’t drink or text and drive. It’s the law. The life you save could be your own.
By Brenda Dowdy
