The Guy Police Department’s Trunk or Treat was a great success. There were about 100 or more kids that came out last Saturday night. There were about 11 trunks decorated. They gave prizes for the best trunk decorated. By people’s choice and the chilli too. Hoping to have a bigger participation next year. Thank you to all who participated.

