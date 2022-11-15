Guy news
The Guy Police Department’s Trunk or Treat was a great success. There were about 100 or more kids that came out last Saturday night. There were about 11 trunks decorated. They gave prizes for the best trunk decorated. By people’s choice and the chilli too. Hoping to have a bigger participation next year. Thank you to all who participated.
I have flyers and posters for the Polar Plunge, which will be Feb. 28. Mark your calendars. This year’s goal is to be brighter than we have ever done before. If anyone has any questions, they can call me at 501-450-0395.
Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “How Problems Turn to Praise” from I Samuel 21:10-15 and Psalm 34 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. Bro. Danny Fagala, Robin Fagala, Sara Havens, Caleb Harvison, Bro. Jimmie, Rebecca and Gabe Decker were in charge of the music. Bro. Danny Fagala sang “Praise the King” as special music.
Patricia Book Coker was buried at Bethlehem Cemetery on Wednesday. She was a daughter of the late Esther Ellen Stewart Book and Roy Book. Pat’s brother, Rev. Jerry Book of Oklahoma was in charge of the service. We extend sympathy to the family.
The Bethlehem Prime Timers Sunday School Class met Wednesday at the Stonebrook Cove Clubhouse in Conway for a potluck and Fellowship lunch.
Thirty class members and five guests attended. After lunch Rod Davis led the group in singing various songs. Rod Davis sang “Thanks to Calvary” and other songs, Kay Reynolds (aka Patsy Cline) sang “Walking After Midnight,” Charlotte Davis sang “Could I Have this Dance” and Bill Love led the group in singing “On Top of Old Smoky.” A good time was had by everyone.
On Thursday, Robin Clark, Danny and Linda Roberts, and George Roberts traveled to Salt Lake City and Morgan, Utah, to visit Gavin and Haley Roberts and children, and Chase and Becky Roberts and children.
On Sunday night they attended Morgan Grace Church where Gavin led the music and Chase delivered the sermon. After the service they had refreshments in the dining area. While there they also visited with and shared a couple of meals with Seth McGee. They saw beautiful mountains covered in snow and more mule deer and turkeys than could be counted. While in Utah, Danny Roberts and Boone Roberts celebrated birthdays.
