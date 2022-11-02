Horseshoe Mountain news
Bro. Jimmie Decker preached the morning message titled” Finding Hidden Treasure” from Philippians 3:7-11 at Bethlehem Baptist Church Sunday. Rebecca and Gabe Decker, Tate Fletcher, Caleb Harvison, Shiloh Maxwell, Amaris Talley and Madison Gregg were in charge of the music on Youth Sunday.
An estimated 300 people (adults and kids of all ages) attended the Bethlehem Tailgate Trunk or Treat Party on Sunday night. Tate and James Fletcher won the Trunk Contest for the Chicken Slinger. Rumor has it that the “Three Stooges” made an appearance. Corn dogs, popcorn, door prizes, games of all kinds and a hayride were part of the festivities. Everyone seemed to be having a good time.
Barbara Turner of Marquette, Kan., spent time recently visiting Lena Martin, Ted and Marilyn Battles and other aunts and cousins. Barbara is a niece of Lena and Marilyn.
Sunday, after church, the Hammontree Family had an engagement luncheon for Ansley Neville and Reese Hammontree. The couple will be married on May 19, 2023.
Rock Counseling (Kelsey Fagala) was named runner-up for best Pediatric Counseling in the 2022 Best of Faulkner County.
We extend sympathy to the family of Kathy Braun. Her celebration of life service will be at noon, Feb. 12, at Bono Baptist Church.
We extend sympathy to the family of Joe Love of Memphis, who passed away on Oct. 23. He was raised at Springhill and a cousin of Linda Roberts, Bill Love and Bill Robinson. Joe was a long-time friend of the Garrison Family working with Dennis Garrison at Horton’s Service Station when he was a student at Hendrix College.
