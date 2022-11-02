Horseshoe Mountain news

Bro. Jimmie Decker preached the morning message titled” Finding Hidden Treasure” from Philippians 3:7-11 at Bethlehem Baptist Church Sunday. Rebecca and Gabe Decker, Tate Fletcher, Caleb Harvison, Shiloh Maxwell, Amaris Talley and Madison Gregg were in charge of the music on Youth Sunday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.