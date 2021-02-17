Guy news
Woke up this morning to this beautiful snow. I looked across the street at Mrs. Dortha Glover’s yard and I bet there were 25 red cardinals in her bush in her flower bed – what a beautiful sight. Her loved ones from heaven was checking on her. That’s what my mom would have said someone from heaven was sending a message and checking on her. Oh, how I miss my mom.
Sandy and I have been basically staying in out of the weather. She is still recovering but doing great. She loves playing spinner dominoes with me or by herself.
Please check on your pets and the elderly. They get lonely and cold too.
Keep the following in your prayers: David McPherson and family, Kerrigan West, Aimee Glover, Gary Glover, Bessie Bearden, Dan Breaux, Sandy Dowdy, Coach Guiden and family, Clark and Linda Stevenson, Chris Ealy and family.
School is out probably for the week. Be safe out there – stay in, stay warm. Kids have fun. And those overgrown adults playing like kids. Be careful. Remember we fall and break bones easily.
Well the Polar Plunge is scheduled for this Saturday. I will keep you informed about the plunge watch on Facebook and listen to the Y 107.
Happy birthday to Gary Fielder and Lisa Payne – hope your birthdays will be great.
Hope everyone had a great Valentines Day. Sandy got a basket full of chocolates from her honey and I ordered us chocolate covered strawberries from Hope Dealers and the pie sisters one set was for my grands and their parents. Guess Sandy and I will have to eat them so they won’t ruin. Because of the weather.
Have a great time in the snow and be safe. Don’t forget to tell your loved ones you love them because we are not promised a tomorrow.
Call me at 501-450-0395 for news or regarding the plunge. Keep warm. It’s cold outside.
