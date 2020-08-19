Centerville news
It has been such a long time since I have written but things have just been so strange. Centerville United Methodist Church has been meeting for several weeks but we have opted to not enter the building as of yet. We have been bringing lawn chairs and sitting in front of our vehicles so we have family social distancing.
We have certainly seen a decline in the number of regular attendees but feel like this is the best option for now to keep our members safe. There is one regular who likes the change as the neighbor’s dog, which we call Buddy, comes running with the first car to pull into the church and doesn’t leave until the last car is pulling out.
He goes from person to person getting some love and dog bones and keeps us laughing. A couple of weeks ago, there was a big water trough on the lawn to be used for baptisms and Buddy kept jumping over the side and getting drinks until the big event.
Lana and Rick Gartner went with Bill Fulmer and me to Cozahome recently and we floated the Buffalo for about 10 miles. I have had to cancel the majority of my big summer vacation plans so I have enjoyed the small trips even more.
The temperature of the water was perfect for a float, and there was enough water to keep from dragging. The big surprise for me was that the water was not more crowded. Lana and Rick also went riding around dirt roads with us as Bill showed off his hunting grounds and we saw several deer and big brown bobcat.
Our last big trip was to Mountain View to stay at Drutherbe on the White River. I had visions of playing in the water and was shocked that the water was so cold that I couldn’t even stand there for a full minute. The home was beautiful and well supplied, and I highly recommend anyone wanting a beautiful home with access to the White River look up Drutherbe in Mountain View and see about renting it.
There was also ample room in the front yard so we set up both badminton and corn hole to entertain ourselves. We also went to Blanchard Springs for a beautiful hike. I may not have made it to Yellowstone or Cancun, but I have sure taken advantage of the beauty within our state.
With schools starting up and our insecurities about whether we are doing enough to keep students and staff safe, please keep us in your prayers. Also keep the students who will be doing their schooling from home in your prayers that their school year will be effective and an enjoyable experience. Have a wonderful week, and come see us Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. on the lawn to hear a good message and be formally introduced to Buddy the dog.
Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message, “The Anatomy of a Conversion” from Acts 8:26-40 in both services at Bethlehem Baptist Church Sunday, Aug. 16. Bro. Danny Fagala, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Ginnie McGee, Kelsey Sandefur, Kaylen Fagala, Cole Krisell, Seth McGee and Josh Barnes were in charge of the music.
Visitation for Trissa Fletcher was held at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Friday night. A private funeral service was held at the church Saturday morning with Martin Jameson and Rev. Daryl Pitts officiating. Bro. Danny Fagala and Bro. Brian Harvison were in charge of the music. A graveside service was held after the funeral service. Bethlehem Baptist Church fed the family in the family life center after the service. We extend our sympathy to this family.
Kelly and Nona Glover hosted a going away party for Micah, Rachel and Roman Powell last Friday night. They will leave Friday morning for Kansas City, Missouri, for Micah to attend Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and work part-time.
Rachel will teach in an elementary school. Those attending were Leonard, Michelle, Isabella and Owen Glover, Tammy, Amber, and Evie Glover, Chastity Lowry all of Conway, Steve Lowry, Lee and Helen Davis of Clinton, Carter and Amanda Mayo of Guy, Nathan and Michaela Woody of Greenbrier, Laura Burris, Barbara Glover and Hattie Lee Hankins.
Jimmie Merritt of Greenbrier visited Gale Garrison on Monday, Aug. 17.
Guys news
Hope everyone had a good week. It is that time of year – school is starting up. I hope it all works out for the kids and staff. I’m a little concerned about the COVID. So many schools that have started have had a lot of new cases and have closed schools. Prayers for all to be healthy and no COVID.
Happy birthday to Albert Woods – wishing you the best day ever. Glad every day we some improvement. Always know you are in my prayers. Hey class of 1970, give him a shout or send him a card; he gets his mail at the post office. If you want his number, message me.
David McPherson is still in ICU but has seen some improvement. Please keep him and Sherry in your prayers along with their family.
Linda Stevenson had surgery this past week, and is at home improving and supposed to be doing nothing. Smile, Linda.
Montane Shaw Carter’s son Larry Carter passed away this past Monday night in Little Rock. Please keep them in your prayers. Also Jimmy Don Rooney of Missouri passed away recently. Keep this family in your prayers. Bronnie Ingram passed away this week; she is sister of Frankie Battles. Prayers for this family. Too many deaths happening. Aimee Glover had kidney surgery yesterday. Please keep her in prayers.
Diane Hamilton and her family spent a week in Florida recently, and had a great time.
Phoenix Bearden recently had a pool party and vacationed a couple of days at Higden, Arkansas. She had a great time.
Be safe and keep distancing. Send me your news and events – just call or message me.
Watch for those big yellow buses. When they are flashing lights and stop sign is out, that means to stop, no exceptions. Do not pass the bus, and especially on the five lanes on Highway 65. It’s the law. They are carrying precious cargo.
