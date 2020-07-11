Horseshoe Mountain news
Bro. Danny Fagala preached the morning messages titled “Is This the End?” from 1 Peter 4:7-11 at Bethlehem Baptist Church. The Praise Team of Brian Harvison, Kaylen Fagala, Robin Clark, Rebecca and Gabe Decker, Josh Barnes and Seth McGee presented the music. A Quartet of Danny and Kaylen Fagala, Brian Harvison and Rebecca Decker sang “Jesus Is Coming Soon” as special music.
Dr. Martin, Jennifer and Madelyn Jameson were away for the weekend visiting Dwight and Joyce Woodward in Madison, Mississippi, and Rev. Jason and Jessica Jameson Goodwin in Laurel, Mississippi.
Mitch, Haley, Ryder and Terry Reynolds attended a motor cross race in Fairfield, Iowa, over the weekend. Mitch won both of his races.
We extend sympathy to the families of Dr. Jesse Thomas, Craig Young and James Wallace.
