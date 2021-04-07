Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “Why You Can Believe Jesus Rose From the Grave” from Luke 24:13-53 at the 9:30 and 11 a.m. services Sunday at Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Bro. Danny Fagala, Robin Clark, Natalie and Sara Havens, Jimmie Decker, Josh Barnes and Seth McGee were in charge of the music. Josh Barnes presented special music titled “Hallelujah, Christ is Risen from the Grave” and Rebecca Decker presented “Thank You Jesus for the Blood Applied” as special music.
Easter lunch visitors of Laura Burris were Leland and Paula Nixon, Leonard, Michelle, Isabella and Owen Glover of Greenbrier; and Preston, Tammy, Amber and Evie Glover of Conway; Barbara Glover and Hattie Hankins of Shady Grove.
Fifty-seven members of the Roberts family met for an Easter celebration at the home of Leta Kirkland. The Roberts siblings all live in Faulkner County. The six siblings are Martha Wilcox, Meredith Thrash, Danny Roberts, Sandra Bradberry, Randy Roberts and Leta Kirkland.
After Danny and Linda Roberts left the Roberts celebration, they went to Shawn Hammontree’s for another Easter celebration. There were 20 family members present.
Easter weekend visitors of Ron and Nancy White were Mitch and Bridget Lewis of Timbo, Courtney and Dalton Lewis of Oklahoma City; and Jeff, Heather, Cole and Rhett Roberson of Bee Branch.
Visiting Sara Watson Havens last week was long-time elementary school friend, Betty Pilgrim, aka Kamil Bonner, who now lives and sings professionally in Houston, Texas, and her sister, Donna Pilgrim Ross of Morrilton. Betty was in town visiting family and her old hometown and friends.
By Gale Garrison
Guy news
I hope everyone had a great Easter weekend. Sandy and I watched church online. Even though I can’t comment for some reason that I watched it. It was a great day on Sunday.
Saturday was the Area 17 Special Olympics Polar Plunge. I would like to thank the following for coming: the Alpha Sigma Alpha Sorority from UCA, 80 ladies showed up, only two plunged but what support they were for everyone; Vilonia School won the costume contest and the School Choice award; Faulkner County Sheriff and Detention Center, UCA Police Department, Greenbrier Police Department and Greenbrier Emergency Team.
We had two dinosaurs show up – one was Marisa Hicks and, I apologize, I didn’t write down the other girl’s name.
Kohl’s employees did the registration. Petit Jean Electric won the most money raised. CenterPoint Energy did a virtual plunge. They helped raise around $4,500 for the athletes.
Special thank you to Woolly Hollow State Park for sponsoring the event again this year. It was perfect as always; see you again next year.
As most of you know, last year we lost a dear sweet kind volunteer, special friend Aleshia Holbrook So in her honor, we created s Warm Heart Volunteer Award. Todd Garrett was given the honor of this award. He was absolutely greatly appreciative of this honor. He absolutely deserved this award. We missed Aleshia this year and will every year. She was very devoted to the cause for the athletes benefit every time – after all, that is what it is all about.
Also thank you to Lisa Payne, Todd Garrett, Wendy Williams and her grandchildren, Jerry, Dana, Landon and Madison Dowdy, Sue Clay, Vilonia Schools for volunteering and Kenny Walls for the great music.
Our deepest sympathy to Margaret Johnson, who passed away this past week unexpectedly. She will be missed by many loved ones and friends.
As always, pray for the sick and those that lost loved ones. An update on David McPherson – he is doing so much better still needs prayers and uplifting. He has fought hard to be here. Also pray for Aimee Glover as she has to go see the orthopedic doctor this week.
Have a great week and safe one. Send me your information about your Easter Sunday. I know the McGinty’s – a live band – had a big crowd of family Sunday for a cookout and they played some good music. Sandy Dowdy and I sat out on my deck after the plunge and listened to a few songs before they quit playing. Enjoyed listening to music, and Sandy sang along with me.
By Brenda Dowdy
